Stormont election on December 15 if deadline missed ‘even by a minute’

L-R: Michael Ellis KC, James Cleverly, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Chris Heaton-Harris, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and Ranil Jayawardena, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs leave 10 Downing Street (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has vowed to call an Assembly election “at one minute past midnight” on October 28 if Stormont has not been restored.

He was speaking before the Prime Minister told a group of Brexit hardliners she stood by her legislation to tear up parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Electoral Office NI has already informed political parties here that if an Assembly election goes ahead it will take place on December 15.

Chief electoral officer Virginia McVea told the Belfast Telegraph contingency planning is already under way.

“If an election is called we are working towards the December 15,” she said.

“It’s not for me to say if it will happen or not.

“And obviously if the Government takes a different route of action that will change.”

Ms McVea confirmed she has been in contact with almost 600 church halls and community centres needed to serve as polling stations.

“Out of around 580, I am chasing about 30 for confirmation,” she explained.

The Electoral Office has also been liaising with schools that will have to close to operate as voting centres.

It comes after Chris Heaton-Harris confirmed there would be a “relatively short campaign period” with polling day taking place before Christmas.

When pressed for an exact date he said December 8 or 15 would be in “the right zone”.

The Secretary of State was being grilled by members of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, including SDLP MP Claire Hanna who asked what he is doing to revive devolution.

“If we do not get a restoration of the executive by one minute past midnight on October 28 I will call an election,” he said.

"That is what the law requires and that is what I will be doing.”

Mr Heaton Harris said he has met with virtually all MLAs and MPs who wanted to speak to him.

Ms Hanna questioned the benefit of calling an election if “the same cast and characters” would emerge on the other side of it.

But the Secretary of State said he “can’t see the space for emergency legislation” which would be needed to avoid another election.

Ian Paisley expressed concerns that the Secretary of State has coupled the issue of getting Stormont back up and running with movement on resolving the row over the NI Protocol.

The DUP North Antrim MP said “there hasn’t actually been any negotiation” since the Brexit deal was agreed.

“Until there’s actually negotiations… there’s going to be no change,” he said.

Last night, Liz Truss told Tory MPs of the Brexit-supporting European Research Group (ERG) that she stood by the legislation on the NI Protocol.

ERG chairman Mark Francois told journalists after the meeting: "She was absolutely committed to see a robust outcome regarding the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"Very, very clear about that. Remember that she, when she was foreign secretary, was involved in toughening up that legislation."

Mr Francois said the meeting had been "positive".

"She was open. She answered every question that she was asked directly. And as you will know, colleagues in the ERG aren't necessarily hesitant about asking questions. And so she was very clear in the answers that she gave."

Mr Heaton-Harris conceded that all protocol discussions so far are technically just talks which are taking place in good faith and in “good humour”.

“Just because the mood music has changed doesn’t mean those talks aren’t difficult,” he added.

Mr Paisley also expressed concerns about a series of incidents involving groups – including members of the Republic of Ireland ladies football team – engaging in pro IRA chanting.

He asked if such conduct – in addition to Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O’Neill’s claims that there was no alternative to IRA violence and the conviction of former party councillor Jonathan Dowdall for facilitating murder – is making negotiations difficult.

“I have not had the opportunity to raise those [issues] personally, but I am the sort of person who absolutely would,” Mr Heaton Harris responded.

“Twenty-five years ago when the Belfast Good Friday Agreement was being formed there was at least equal – if not worse – things going on in the background.

“But people still chose to come together.

“I know it’s a big ask because trust between all sides has completely broken down.”

Mr Paisley, who became a grandfather at the weekend, accused Sinn Fein of “travelling in a circle” doing a full 180 degree turn since 1998.

“I had an expectation that my children and grandchildren would grow up in a world where the IRA was ancient history,” he said.

“But it’s the politics of today.”

He continued: “If there was a pro-Nazi song at a football match in Germany, authorities would clamp down hard.”

Mr Heaton-Harris insisted he “completely” understood the pain caused by “remnants of the past” which we need to “get rid off”.

The ex-chair of the eurosceptic European Research Group also told the committee that he believes there is “a lack of understanding” about the significance of the Belfast Agreement in England, Scotland and Wales.

"There is a build up to the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement where a whole host of people in Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom and America will be wanting to celebrate in a big way,” Mr Heaton-Harris added.

He said it should be used as an opportunity to educate people and claimed the prospect of “huge amounts of investment flowing into Northern Ireland” should be seized.