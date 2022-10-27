Stormont fails to elect new speaker just hours before deadline for Christmas election

The Stormont Assembly has failed to elect a new speaker after DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson confirmed his party will not re-enter the devolved government.

The two nominations for the role, the Ulster Unionists' Mike Nesbitt and the SDLP's Patsy McGlone, failed to secure the necessary cross-community support from MLAs.

A pre-Christmas election now appears inevitable as Secretary of State for NI Chris Heaton Harris has repeatedly said he will trigger one if power-sharing was not restored by a deadline of one minute past midnight on October 28.

The DUP refused to back the election of a speaker as part of its protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The plenary session of the Assembly was then suspended as business cannot be carried out without a speaker.

Mr Donaldson led his MLAs to the Great Hall in Stormont on Thursday afternoon before the recall and confirmed he will not support the reforming of the assembly.

Sir Jeffrey said MLAs would take their seats in the chamber but would not be nominating ministers to the executive.

“We do not believe that sufficient progress has been made to addressing the issues of concern to the people that we represent,” he said.

“We were given a clear mandate in the Assembly elections, and we would not nominate ministers to an executive until decisive action is taken on the protocol to remove the barriers to trade within our own country and to restore our place within the United Kingdom internal market.

“That remains our position and so today we will not be supporting the nomination of ministers to the executive.”

He continued: “To be clear, we do not believe that sufficient progress has been made. We were given a clear mandate in the last Assembly elections.

“I say to the people of Northern Ireland we need to remove the rubble of the Protocol that has undermined out economy, changed the constitutional state of Northern Ireland without consent. I will not rest until this matter is resolved.

“It is not the DUP calling an election. I ask that the mandate we have been given be respected.”

He also criticised the suggestion of joint authority between the Irish and UK governments as a way of moving things forward.

“The Irish government needs to hear this loud and clear. Unionists will not accept joint authority,” he said.

“If joint authority is forced upon us, the Good Friday Agreement is dishonoured.

“No doubt an election will not change anything. I would rather us all focus our energy on getting a solution that works instead of tearing into each other in an election."

In the Assembly chamber, acting Speaker Stewart Dickson began proceedings by asking for nominations for a Speaker.

SDLP leader of the opposition Matthew O’Toole nominated Patsy McGlone and UUP leader Doug Beattie proposed Mike Nesbitt.

Following the nominations First Minister designate Michelle O'Neill opened the debate by criticising the DUP over their boycott, saying the party had left Northern Ireland "at the mercy of the heartless and dysfunctional Tory government".

She said caretaker ministers were rallying to take decisions within tight limits before public servants would have to take over, adding they would be left in an “impossible position” of running essential public services without a budget or powers to do so.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s party is in a perpetual stand-off with the public, the majority of whom they don’t represent, she said.

“He stood for election yet failed to show up. This is his mess and it’s a failure of leadership by him and his party,” she added.

Ms O’Neill concluded by saying the alternative to power-sharing is joint authority between London and Dublin to which Jim Allister could be heard saying, “catch yourself on”.

However DUP MLA Paul Givan said the Assembly recall was another “flawed and failed” attempt at trying to form an new Executive and it is “disrespectful” to the DUP’s mandate.

“Power-sharing if it is to mean anything has to be about consensus and consent, not contempt, which is what we on these benches have been subject to on every occasion that the recall of this assembly has taken place over the past six months.

“And it has no credibility coming from which demanded a border in the United Kingdom down the Irish Sea. It has no credibility from Sinn Fein who refuse to take their seats at Westminster, who boycotted this Assembly for three years and the first minister for all, self-proclaimed, walked out of the health service for three years and kept these institutions down.”

Mr Givan criticised the Alliance Party for not recalling the Assembly when Sinn Fein had collapsed the institutions and the SDLP for “threatening” unionism with joint authority.

Alliance leader Naomi Long said she cares only that someone will occupy the speaker's chair to allow the Assembly to be function and for MLAs to be able to serve the public.

She said the people of Northern Ireland are suffering without devolved government, describing public services as "on their knees" or "teetering on the brink".

Independent unionist Claire Sugden made an emotional plea to the DUP to allow the Assembly to function so that people struggling to feed their children can get support.

The East Londonderry MLA said that as the Protocol stands, she cannot support it as farms as well as small and medium businesses have been impacted.

She is “saddened” that the Protocol has become a green and orange issue.

Close to tears Ms Sugden pleaded with the DUP that if they wished to protest to withdraw their First Minister but allow the Assembly to function by nominating a Speaker.

An emotional Ms Sugden said every week in her office a constituent cries because “they can’t get a house, they can’t put food on their table and they can’t heat their homes”.

A functioning Assembly, she said, could insulate homes, give free school meals to every family in Northern Ireland to take that pressure off, defer rates and so much more.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie described anger in the Assembly chamber, but said it is "nothing compared to the anger in the towns and villages across Northern Ireland".

He thanked his party colleague Robin Swann for his service as health minister.

Matthew O’Toole said the DUP are intent on making Northern Ireland an “ungoverned and ungovernable mess”.

He told MLAs he is "ashamed of this place – while this Assembly sat mothballed and silent people's homes have got colder, their trust in politics has fallen even further and their lives have gotten harder.

"My party is not responsible for that mess but I'm ashamed by it.” He added that another election would be a "farce".

The Secretary of State for NI Chris Heaton-Harris has repeatedly vowed to call an election if an Executive is not formed on Thursday.

Parties, businesses and the general public have voiced their opposition to a pre-Christmas election with many believing it will ultimately change nothing.