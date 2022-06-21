Stormont issues an apology for delays in Ukrainian refugee scheme payments

The Executive Office has apologised to households here still waiting for support payments as part of the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Concerns have been raised that none of those who registered for the scheme had received the £350 monthly ‘thank you’ payment for taking part.

In March over 6,000 local people had registered their interest in housing refugees fleeing the war.

The Executive Office told the Belfast Telegraph that the extensive requirements for background checks was behind the delay.

It added five safeguarding checks had to be carried out before any payments can be made in order to ensure the safety and welfare of both the refugees and their sponsors.

It revealed 479 addresses had been referred for home visits, with 397 completed.

But only 22 hosts had successfully completed all five checks so far.

The checks include a visit to the accommodation to ensure it exists and is of an acceptable standard; Access NI checks on the sponsors; Health & Social Care safeguarding checks on the household, and a visit after arrival to confirm the guests are in the property and it meets their needs.

The Executive Office added: “We have been prioritising the first visits because if there are problems with the standard of the accommodation or safeguarding concerns, we need to know this so the issues can be dealt with before the refugee arrives.

“The team are now moving onto the second home visits — the last of the five checks — to the homes where we have been informed that the Ukrainian guests have arrived.” It added that it aimed to contact sponsors who have been through the checks this week, with payments expected to be made early next month.

“The pace at which we are delivering this aspect of the scheme is similar to that in other areas where sponsors have taken in Ukrainian people under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme,” it said.

“When we contact those sponsors who have successfully completed the checks from this week, we will provide them with information on the process for claiming the payment.

“They will be asked to provide their bank account details and to complete a simple declaration. Payments will be made monthly in arrears, and will continue to be made to the sponsor for as long as the guest continues to live with them, for up to a maximum of 12 months.

“People in Northern Ireland have been very generous in opening up their homes to Ukrainian refugees and we are grateful to them for doing this.

“We apologise that sponsors are having to wait for the payment and we appreciate their patience while we get the payments process up and running.”

Among those voicing their concerns this week was Newry, Mourne and Down UUP councillor Alan Lewis.

“There is obviously a cost incurred by these host families and as a result many have been left out of pocket,” he said.

“This isn’t about the payments, it’s about doing their part, but this funding would have been a welcome support, extra resources and small recognition from government for their generous hospitality.

“I have proposed that the council write to the Executive Office to make enquiries on the status of these payments.”