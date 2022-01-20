Stormont leaders set date for Historical Institutional Abuse public apology

Stormont leaders have announced that a public apology for Historical Institutional Abuse will take place on March 11.

In a joint statement, First Minister Paul Givan and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said they will deliver the apology in Parliament Buildings on behalf of the Executive.

Statements will also be made by representatives of the relevant institutions found by the Inquiry to have been responsible for systemic failing/system abuse.

The announcement marks the fifth anniversary of the Hart Report, which made a number o recommendations including a public apology.

The First Minister said: “Victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse have our full support, and we are determined they will receive the acknowledgement, support, and redress they deserve.

“Our priority remains approaching an apology with care and sensitivity, and basing it upon the experience of victims and survivors.”

He added: “Since the publication of the Hart Report, the priority has been to provide practical support for victims and survivors. This included establishing in legislation the Historical Institutional Abuse Redress Board, the appointment of a Commissioner for Survivors of Institutional Childhood Abuse, and the health and wellbeing support services delivered by the Victims and Survivors Service.

“We hope that a public apology will be seen as a valued means for acknowledging harm for victims and survivors of abuse, and for our society as a whole.”

The deputy First Minister commented: “Historical institutional abuse should never have happened. While no apology will make up for the shameful failures, and the pain that victims and survivors have endured as a result, we owe it to them to acknowledge the harm they suffered.

“We have been meeting with victims and survivors, representative groups, and the Commissioner for Survivors of Childhood Institutional Abuse to help ensure the apology acknowledges the failures of a system that should have protected vulnerable children.”

She continued: “We recognise that there are many different views on the public apology. We are announcing the date in advance as we want victims and survivors to have an opportunity to tell us their views on the arrangements and content of the apology.

“This apology will be an important moment, but we understand it will be an incredibly difficult and emotional day for many. The needs of victims and survivors are at the heart of this and we are working to ensure that we have the right support in place – before, during, and after the apology is made.”

The announcement has been welcomed by the Commissioner for Survivors of Institutional Childhood Abuse Fiona Ryan.

“I welcome news that finally, five years on from the publication of the report of the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry, victims and survivors now have a date for an apology,” she said.

"I want to acknowledge there is a spectrum of views among victims and survivors about an apology which was recognised in the Inquiry’s report.

“This Apology is a key recommendation in the report and one that survivors have waited far too long to hear. Many survivors are in advancing years, some are in poor health and tragically some have passed.

“My hope is that this Apology will be made in a genuine, unconditional, wholehearted and unequivocal way and that it brings some closure to victims and survivors who have carried the huge burden of this pain and trauma with them during their lifetime.”

The public apology event will be accessible to all those who wish to view it, although numbers in Parliament Buildings will be limited due to the ongoing pandemic.

Details about accessing the event will be released by the Executive once they are confirmed.

Those wishing to share their views on a public apology can contact the Historical Institutional Abuse Implementation Branch, before February 10.

Further information is available online at this location.

For anyone who needs support, the Victims and Survivors Service can also be contacted on 028 9031 1678 or via their their website.