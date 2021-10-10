Stormont needs a ‘rethink’ claims UUP’s Beattie, as leader says he’s ‘playing to win’ next election

The power-sharing institutions at Stormont should be redesigned as part of a “rethink”, Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has claimed.

Mr Beattie said the 1998 Good Friday Agreement which established the principles of the Northern Ireland Assembly and Executive required an “MoT”, and said the current system was failing when it comes to issues like same-sex marriage and abortion.

Mr Beattie also refused to rule out joining an Executive with his party holding the Deputy First Minister’s position in the scenario that Sinn Fein are returned as the largest party following the next Assembly election.

The UUP leader instead insisted he is “playing to win”.

When asked if he would be encouraging Ulster Unionist voters to vote for other unionist parties at the next election, Mr Beattie responded it was “not my place to tell anybody where they put their votes”.

Mr Beattie was speaking to BBC NI’s Sunday Politics show following his party conference address on Saturday.

In his first speech to conference as leader, the recently appointed leader was bullish about the UUP’s chances in the next Assembly poll, claiming the party was growing in self belief and had momentum.

Mr Beattie, a decorated Army veteran, replaced Steve Aiken in the summer with a pledge to promote a progressive brand of unionism, and he has signalled an intent to shift the party towards the centre ground of Northern Ireland’s politics.

In his speech to party faithful in Belfast on Saturday, he said his pro-Union vision was of people in working together “regardless of their religion, gender, colour, sexual orientation, background or culture”.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Beattie said it was time for a return to the “factory settings” of what was initially envisaged in the Good Friday Agreement that the UUP co-designed in 1998.

"What we did in 1998 was where we were at that particular moment in time but society has moved on society wants to evolve and society wants to change,” he said.

"That five party coalition from 1998 no longer delivers that government, so what we have to do once the election is over and out of the way, we need to stop and rethink and we need to do that MoT of the 1998 agreement.

"What we really need is a good government and that could be a two-party government and a properly constituted power sharing opposition to hold them to account.

"We are talking about some sort of mandatory coalition of maybe the top two. We could be talking about an election and the top nationalist and the top unionist parties become the government and the rest then fall into the opposition.

"Look at all of the big decisions that are not being made in Stormont that should have been. On same-sex marriage on the victims’ pension scheme, on abortion – none of these are being made in Stormont.

"They are not being made in Stormont because that five-party coalition cannot get their act together to get them across the line.”

The leader was also asked if he would be prepared to go into government with Sinn Fein if they are returned as the largest party following an Assembly election.

Mr Beattie did not answer directly, but instead insisted he would never “play for second best”.

“I will be playing for first minister. I am playing to win,” he added.

TUV leader Jim Allister said while it was welcome to hear Mr Beattie “acknowledge the unworkability of mandatory coalition - something the DUP too, on paper, has accepted - the issue though is one of actions, not words”.

“Mandatory coalition can never work or come anywhere close to good government. To acknowledge that is one thing, but to do something about it is quite another. So, let all unionist parties match actions to their words and now join with TUV in unrelenting opposition to this absurd and hopeless system,” he said.