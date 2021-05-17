Stormont on brink of collapse but we will work to save it, vows new UUP leader Doug Beattie 

New UUP leader Doug Beattie has admitted the Stormont institutions are "on the brink" of collapse over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Beattie was confirmed as his party's new leader on Monday after no other candidate came forward before the deadline.

The leader designate will be ratified as Steve Aiken's successor at a meeting of the UUP council on May 27. He is the party's third successive leader to be elected unopposed.

Addressing the media at Stormont the retired British Army Captain said that things on the hill were "fractious at the minute".

Incoming DUP leader Edwin Poots has vowed to boycott North-South institutions and to do whatever's necessary to oppose the post-Brexit settlement.

"We're going through a really difficult time, it will not take much just to tip it over the edge," Mr Beattie admitted.

"I think all five parties who are part of the Executive are committed to keep it going".

Mr Beattie said the coronavirus pandemic had been a "glue" to hold Stormont together.

"I think they see that if we keep it going, if we problem solve, if we get through this really difficult time we're going through at the moment, but we're always on the brink at some stage or other, there's always an issue," he said.

"We as an Ulster Unionist Party will play our part, we don't have the ability to collapse the Assembly, that sits with the DUP and Sinn Fein, if they choose to do that they will do that, but we will be working with whoever they can, it doesn't matter what colour they are, we will work with them to try and fix Northern Ireland and make it good for the people who live there."

Mr Beattie said the protocol would to be dealt with "in one way or another" and it would be a "mammoth task".

"We will look to see how we can address that over the coming days," he said.

"All of these things will feed into a degree of instability which is affecting Northern Ireland, within that instability what we need to have is stable political parties."

He said that other parties were "spinning lies" that the protocol could be voted away.

"The protocol remains and it damages the Belfast Agreement, we need to get rid of it," the UUP leader-in-waiting said.

He vowed the party would not rest on its laurels and had already put forward a number of solutions.

On his election as leader Mr Beattie said he felt the weight of expectation on his shoulder. He noted he was now leading the party of "Carson and Craig".

"We are a modernising party, we are a party which wants to reach out and we will do that by reforming our message, by reforming our party structures, by bringing in more females, more young people, making our policies better understood and more crystalised," the Upper Bann MLA said.

Mr Beattie said he wanted to "grow" the party, but admitted "sometimes you have to shrink in order to grow".

The Military Cross winner acknowledged some within the party would not be aligned with his liberal views on social issues.

"There are people out there who have got very conservative values, it's really important for me, it's a function of leadership for me to reach out to those people and say you have nothing to fear from Doug Beattie, I will tread a path and make sure your voice is heard and I will never denigrate your opinion" he said.

"Some no matter what I say may not wish to follow me, that's where we may have to shrink slightly."

He said there were significant differences between his party and the DUP.

"We are two distinct and very separate parties. I've always seen us as being different. But what we've got here now is an opportunity to reach out to all unionists and say there is a party that you can vote for. And I'm obviously pitching that they vote for this party here because we will be the party that will be reaching out to them," Mr Beattie said.