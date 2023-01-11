Stormont parties need ‘input’ into NI Protocol negotiations, says UUP leader Doug Beattie

Leader of the Ulster Unionist Party Doug Beattie speaking to the media outside Erskine House, Belfast in Northern Ireland, following a meeting with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris in an attempt to resolve issues at Stormont. Picture date: Thursday December 15, 2022.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has said Stormont parties need to have “input” into the negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He said he “fears” a solution agreed over the heads of politicians in Northern Ireland will not result in the return of the institutions.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is meeting political and business leaders in Belfast today to discuss the impact of the protocol.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris will also take part in the discussions, which the Government hopes will help break the impasse at Stormont.

Speaking to BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster ahead of talks, the UUP leader said: “I can tell you what I am hoping for, I am hoping they are going to give us a rundown on how the negotiations are going... and allow us to have an input on what we think will or will not work.

“My real fear... is that they will slap something on the table which we know will not work. We really need to get a handle on what is going to affect Northern Ireland the most.

“What we are asking for now is just to have sight of this. To help solve any problems that may come up as they go through their negotiations.

“The bottom line is I want the executive up and running. I think the deal between the EU and UK will happen regardless of whether there is an Executive or not. We might as well have the executive to provide for the people.”

Speaking as he prepared to meet local politicians, Mr Cleverly said post-Brexit trading issues which “risk and undermine” Northern Ireland’s place within the UK must be addressed.

“My preference is for a negotiated solution, but the UK’s priority is protecting the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and preserving political stability in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“I am listening to the concerns of people and businesses in Northern Ireland and am keenly aware that the current situation isn’t working.

“We need to address those issues with the protocol that risk and undermine the place of NI in the UK.”

Mr Heaton-Harris said: “A solution to the problems created by the Northern Ireland Protocol is clearly desired by all across business and in government.

“As the Foreign Secretary has said, the Government is committed to resolving these problems as soon as possible.

“I am firmly of the belief too that what people in Northern Ireland want most is to see their elected politicians back at work.

“Accountable political leadership is fundamental to secure a sustainable future for all in Northern Ireland.”