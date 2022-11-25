Stormont parties united in opposition to Secretary of State’s proposals for NI water charges

Heaton-Harris says the Government will consider move if Executive is not restored

All five of the main political parties in Northern Ireland have united in opposition to the Secretary of State’s “threat” to impose water charges if the Executive is not restored.

Chris Heaton-Harris revealed the Government will consider the move as part of its examination of revenue-raising options to address a £660m black hole at Stormont.

The DUP’s Jonathan Buckley said the NI Secretary has not learned anything from the fiasco surrounding his promise to call an election at the end of last month — which never happened.

“This is a Secretary of State who only knows one school of thought and that is to threaten people,” he said.

“I would urge him to reflect on how that worked out for him last time. But the reality is that domestic and non-domestic ratepayers here already pay for water and they won’t pay twice.”

The plan was revealed by Mr Heaton-Harris as he set a budget to bring public finances in the region “under control” and told political parties they know what to do if they don’t like the proposals.

“Among the options we will examine will be water charges and/or increasing income from regional rates, to ensure citizens in Northern Ireland, and all taxpayers are treated fairly and the 2023/24 budget is balanced from the outset of the year,” he said.

The Daventry MP vowed to protect health services, but warned that current spending levels in education would have to be cut in addition to hikes in public transport fares.

He also took a swipe at Stormont ministers who remained in post until October, describing their fiscal management as “hugely disappointing” before concluding with a clear message to MLAs.

“If they disagree with my budget, they should restore the Executive to consider and revise the departmental position I have set out.”

But Mr Buckley said the Secretary of State is mistaken if he thinks he can force the DUP back into government.

“I don’t think these threats of further taxation are helpful, particularly when the public purse is already facing the highest tax burden in living memory,” he added.

“He needs to think again because he is only punishing everyday people who are already struggling. As a Conservative he should understand that.”

UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt said his party is in favour of the mutualisation of NI Water which “has suffered from chronic underinvestment” over the last 15 years.

A mutual is a private enterprise that is owned by its customers or policyholders.

“For example, 130 out of 271 large wastewater treatment works that serve 90% of the population in NI are either at or approaching full capacity,” he added.

“We would change NI Water’s structure to a mutual, not-for-profit model. This would allow them to borrow against its asset base and make multi-year investment plans.”

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris

Mr Nesbitt insisted there is no need to introduce charges and promised the UUP will continue to oppose the move.

“Re-structuring of NI Water would provide it with the funding to adopt all private sewage infrastructure that was built under now defunct planning legislation and left stranded and in disrepair,” he said.

Mr Buckley agreed that more investment is needed, and said the DUP is interested in the UUP’s proposals, but wants to see more details.

He called for NI Water, which has been struggling with soaring financial demands as a result of Covid and soaring energy prices, to develop “more prudent” spending habits.

“The company is already doing innovative things to offload increased costs and there is huge potential to find a more profitable way of handling waste,” Mr Buckley added.

Alliance MLA Kelly Armstrong said “everything is on the table” as she indicated the party could support mutualisation.

“It’s something we have been looking at as well,” she said.

“But there is also another option of changing how rates are recorded — to separate water fees out (from the rest of the rates bill).

“This would technically be a separate payment but people would not be paying any more money.

“Both options would allow NI Water to borrow on the international market because it would have an income rather than a grant aid.”

Former finance minister Conor Murphy said it is essential that the Executive is restored to ensure that locally elected representatives can protect people from what he dubbed “Tory policy”.

“Sinn Féin remains opposed to domestic water charges,” he said. “The British Secretary of State has today signalled his intention to introduce water charges and rise rates on people and businesses during an inflation crisis.

“This will only add to the cost of living and the cost of doing business. I stopped the imposition of water charges when I was Regional Development minister with the full support of Executive colleagues.”

The SDLP confirmed it remains opposed to water charges.

Leader Colum Eastwood described Mr Heaton-Harris’s budget “grossly unfair” and warned it will increase hardship faced by ordinary people who can “no longer afford to pay the price” of the DUP’s refusal to restore devolution.

In yesterday’s budget, health was given £7.28 billion in funding — an increase of £228m above 2021/22 spending, which included significant Covid-19 funding, or £786m if compared to last year’s funding excluding the one-off Covid-19 funding.

“This will protect spending to address the critical health pressures in Northern Ireland,” Mr Heaton-Harris said. “It also ring-fences funding for abortion services, as ensuring availability of services is a statutory duty on me as Secretary of State.

“For education, this budget provides £2.6bn in funding, which is an additional £286 million on top of last year’s spending (after excluding accounting for one-off Covid support in 2021/22).

“This will protect spending for programmes such as free school meals, home-to-school transport, the Extended Schools and Sure Start programmes, all of which support those who need it most.

“However, even this level of increase will require significant reductions in current spending trajectory levels to live within budgetary control totals.”