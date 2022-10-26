Stormont party leaders asked to support joint authority as TUV dismisses talk as Halloween scare tactic

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has written to political leaders in Northern Ireland asking them to support joint authority if an Executive is not restored.

However, the TUV has said talk of joint authority between the Irish and UK Governments is a “bogeyman” conjured up at Halloween to scare unionists.

Nationalist parties and the Alliance Party have suggested the move could be a possibility if the Stormont institutions cannot be restored.

Unionist parties vehemently oppose the proposition. The Loyalist Communities Council said it had written to “loyalist groupings to appeal for calm and to resist this clear provocation from Sinn Fein.”

Foyle MP Mr Eastwood wrote to Stormont party leaders on Wednesday asking them to support joint authority from both the British and Irish governments if an Assembly and Executive is not formed in the coming months.

He said that while the SDLP’s first preference was to have local politicians taking decisions on behalf of people here, there can be no return to direct rule from Westminster.

Mr Eastwood said: “Given the uncertainty around the future of our political institutions and speculation around a way forward in the absence of an Assembly and Executive, I think we need to have clarity for people here around the next steps if the DUP continue their boycott.

“The prospect of a disintegrating Tory party running Northern Ireland from Westminster would rightly concern people here. They have shown they are totally unfit to govern and any attempt to assert more control here in the form of direct rule would be undemocratic and could not command broad support.

“We want to see our institutions restored, we have been clear that is the best way of dealing with the issues impacting people in our communities. From the cost of living emergency to our huge health service waiting lists, people are struggling, but there appears no prospect of progress in the immediate future, with the DUP refusing to do their jobs and the outcome of negotiations between the EU and the new British government unclear.

“We cannot allow the situation to drift aimlessly and the SDLP has been firm there can be no return to direct rule from Westminster. I’m asking every party leader to acknowledge the situation facing us and to back Joint Authority from both the British and Irish governments to provide stability in the months ahead.

"Any failure to acknowledge the active role the Irish Government current plays in the North’s affairs would be disingenuous in the extreme and I believe this solution is in keeping with the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement and gives us the best chance of finding an agreed way forward.”

TUV Lagan Valley spokesperson Lorna Smyth said the term “joint authority” has been bandied about many times over the years but few have thought about what it actually means or if it is even possible.

"In reality, as with Ian Paisley’s mythical Plan B when he claimed the Blair Government were planning joint authority with Dublin if the Assembly and Executive were not restored, no such plan has ever been committed to paper.

"It is a bogeyman designed to force Unionists to do things which they know are not in their interests,” she added.

“Joint authority is legally and constitutionally impossible. Even if it were a possibility, it would be a breach of the Belfast Agreement which in its opening page makes clear that there can be no change in the constitutional status of Northern Ireland as part of the U.K. without the consent of its people.

“The reality of course is that as a result of the Protocol there has been an undermining of Northern Ireland’s place inside the U.K. The courts have already ruled that Article VI of the Acts of Union has been “subjugated” by the Protocol. The U.K. internal market has been partitioned and the price of restoring Stormont is to acquiesce in that.

“The spectre of joint authority has only been conjured up this Halloween in order to force Unionists to agree to that which will mean the destruction of the Union. The economic union with the Republic created by the Protocol will inevitably lead to greater political union.

"That is the real danger to our future within the U.K. No Unionist should accept horror stories about joint authority coming from those who wish them to drop their principled opposition to the Protocol.”