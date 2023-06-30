Stormont payment system outage was ‘avoidable’ says former Account NI chief

John Crosby said a pause on payments from the Department of Finance could easily have been avoided.

A three-week shut down in the government’s payment infrastructure could easily have been avoided, the civil servant formerly responsible for the department has said.

Former Director of Finance and HR Shared Services at Account NI John Crosby has said an outage in the system which processes payments on behalf of the Department of Finance was “avoidable”.

An investigation by BBC’s The Nolan Show revealed on Wednesday that the system for paying suppliers working with Stormont departments may be stopped for a three-week period in the autumn, with the Department of Finance aiming to make payment within a 30-day window afterwards.

Mr Crosby said the situation could have been avoided if work on a replacing a current contract which expired in 2018 had been done earlier.

"The upgrade and outage is now unavoidable, but the need for the upgrade was also unavoidable,” he told The Nolan Show.

"I think this has been mismanaged from the outset. Successive senior management haven’t understood what they are dealing with and haven’t progressed it with the pace it needed.

"They haven’t listened to the people at the coalface. There isn’t any such thing as being held to account in the public sector. I have raised this through proper channels repeatedly and got no response.”

Mr Crosby said discussions on replacing the system had begun at at meeting in the Burrendale Hotel, Co Down in 2012. The original contract was to provide the system until 2018, but a series of delays had meant the contract had been renewed several times without procurement.

"The trade businesses expected this to be re-procured for 2018, but instead it has been renewed time and again with the incumbent supplier,” he said.

"It needs a major upgrade because there isn’t a new system coming behind it. It is running on software that is now unsupported or has limited support.

"I’ve been raising this as far back as 2013, my concerns about this. I’ve raised it with each incoming Permanent Secretary, of which there have been quite a few in the last number of years in the Department of Finance.

"I’ve raised it with the Northern Ireland Audit Office, with the Departmental Audit and Risk Committee, but nothing was done. Before I left the department at the end of 2022, I again raised it with the NIAO but they have not responded.”

Mr Crosby reassured the public that systems were in place to enable emergency payments, but said the process had been “mismanaged from the outset”.

"For the last number of years I have been increasingly frustrated at the lack of action on this programme, and as someone responsible for delivering the Account NI system, I’ve been put in a challenging situation that could easily have been avoided,” he said.

