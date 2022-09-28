Stormont Speaker Maskey confirms date institutions will be fully dissolved and calls for an ‘Assembly functioning fully’

The Speaker of the Assembly has written to Stormont MLAs to confirm the institutions will be formally dissolved as of October 28 if the office of the First and deputy First Minister is not filled.

In his letter to politicians, Alex Maskey said after this date, the First Minister offices can no longer be legally filled and said the Secretary of State would then be required “as soon as practicable” to propose a date for a new Assembly Election within 12 weeks.

He also said he would make arrangements if the parties confirm they are in a position to elect a new Speaker.

Despite his impartial role, in the closing of his letter, Mr Maskey also urged politicians to “facilitate the resumption of normal Assembly business and the formation of an Executive”.

“Members will be aware that I had not planned on still being in office at this point. While I am conscious of my responsibility to ensure that the remaining functions of the Speaker can still be exercised, I would prefer for a new Speaker to be elected as soon as possible,” he wrote.

“It is not for me to take a position on the political issues behind our current situation but no one will be surprised that the Speaker would want to see the Assembly functioning fully.”

He also confirmed those ministers who are currently in post on an interim basis will “cease to hold office”.

Stormont is currently without either an Assembly or Executive with the DUP not willing to nominate a Speaker or form an Executive until the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill has passed all stages in Westminster.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Secretary of State said he would be willing to call an election if an Executive is not formed by the deadline.

In his letter, Mr Maskey said: “You will be aware that the deadline for filling the offices of First Minister and deputy First Minister expires on 28 October 2022, one month from today.

“Under the terms of the relevant legislation, if a First Minister and deputy First Minister are not appointed by that point: Those Ministers who are currently in post cease to hold office; The offices of First Minister and deputy First Minister; and the other ministerial offices can no longer legally be filled.

"In line with Standing Order 45A(4)(b), the Opposition will be dissolved; and The Secretary of State is required, as soon as practicable, to propose a date for an Assembly Election which must take place within 12 weeks.

"The intention of the relevant legislation and Standing Orders is that the Opposition is also dissolved at the time that Ministers cease to hold office. I will be giving this issue further detailed consideration in the time ahead.

“Of course, before the Assembly is able to fill the offices of a First Minister and deputy First Minister, the Assembly must elect a new Speaker and Deputy Speakers. As I have repeatedly made clear since the May election, if parties indicate to me that a new Speaker can be elected, I will make arrangements for the Assembly to meet at the earliest opportunity to ensure that the deadline can be met.

“In the interim, I have also written to Ministers who continue to hold office to emphasise their ongoing duty in relation to the scrutiny of their responsibilities. While there are limited accountability mechanisms in these circumstances, it is important that Ministers use the procedural mechanisms which continue when the Assembly is not sitting.

"In particular, I have written to Ministers to remind them of the importance of both answering Assembly Written Questions within the deadlines in Standing Orders and using written statements to inform Members of important issues.”

Following a meeting with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said he would “have to call an election on October 28 if there is no Executive” and “probably would”.

"It is a very small period of time to get things moving and there are important discussions between London and Brussels, as well as between Simon and myself, but these discussions can move forward,” he added.

"I am really confident that they will move forward.

"The mood music that everybody talks about is seemingly very positive.

"We now have to make sure that music turns into something much more fundamental that allows all parties to reform the executive.

"There is an important anniversary of an important document happening next year and it would be nice to have some things to celebrate."

