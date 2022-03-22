Stormont watchdog ‘disappointed’ majority of recommendations by RHI Inquiry still not implemented

The auditor general has expressed disappointment fewer than half of the recommendations made by the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry have been implemented.

The probe into the botched green energy scheme was completed in March 2020.

The ‘cash-for-ash’ scandal saw participants paid higher subsidies the more wood pellets they burnt in their RHI boilers, costing the taxpayer millions.

A list of 44 recommendations was drawn up for the Civil Service and Executive to prevent a reoccurrence. They covered everything from governance and financial controls, to record keeping and guidance for officials and Stormont special advisers.

After the inquiry team submitted its report, the Executive set up a sub-committee to oversee the implementation of the recommendations, assisted by the Department of Finance.

The Executive had initially intended to submit an action plan by the autumn of 2020, but this did not happen, partly due to the pandemic. The full action plan was eventually published last October.

Forty-two of the recommendations related to actions to be taken by the Civil Service and the Executive.

The remaining two were the responsibility of the Assembly and the Northern Ireland Audit Office.

In an Audit Office report published today, comptroller and auditor general Kieran Donnelly said: “Given that it is now two years since the inquiry reported, it is disappointing that there are only 18 recommendations that we can regard as fully implemented.

“I look forward to seeing further progress on the implementation of the remainder in the near future.

“The inquiry showed it is not enough to simply have rules and policies in place, but rather it is much more important to have the proper culture to ensure that the intention of the rules are followed.

“Substantial and meaningful change is required, not mere tick box improvements.

“Future reports by my office will continue to look for real improvements based on the implementation of these recommendations.”

Mr Donnelly also examined disciplinary actions taken following the inquiry. Charges of misconduct were recommended for 11 people by a panel of three experienced former civil servants.

These recommendations were examined by an internal Civil Service and UK Cabinet Office panel.

It concluded charges of gross misconduct should be considered against six of the 11, and charges of misconduct considered against four.

The panel also said disciplinary processes should to be levied against one individual.

In the end, one person received a written warning for misconduct; two were found to have no case to answer; charges against three were not upheld because there was no evidence to support the allegations, and it was concluded no action should be taken in three cases.

The remaining case was closed as the person was no longer employed by the Civil Service.

Mr Donnelly said, given the scale of the inquiry: “It seems surprising in that only one individual has received a written warning for misconduct.”

He added: “However, based on my review, I am satisfied that the disciplinary process appears to have been followed properly.