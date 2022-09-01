Stormont’s lack of accountability and openness due to impasse branded ‘not healthy for any democratic state’

As things stands, decisions are opaque, this is not healthy

The current Stormont arrangements regarding openness and transparency caused by the political impasse are “not healthy for any democratic state”, a think tank has found.

A report by Pivotal examined what Stormont caretaker ministers and departments have been able to achieve, and what they can’t, due to the deadlock.

There hasn’t been a functioning Executive at Stormont since May’s Assembly election, due to the DUP refusing to re-enter government until issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol are addressed.

Without an Executive a budget cannot be passed, so old budgets have been rolled over. These provide no additional funding for new initiatives or support and ministers can make limited decisions, but none that are significant.

Actions identified by Pivotal include the announcement of plans to reduce waiting lists, the publication of a delivery plan for the Department of Health’s mental health strategy and summer holiday food grants for families with children who are eligible for free school meals.

Officials are also working on three long-term “missions” to address three of the biggest challenges facing Northern Ireland: employability and productivity; creating a green and sustainable future; and improving life outcomes.

However, the report said: “All that work is only theoretical without a proper government to put it into action. It also lacks transparency and accountability, which are significant concerns with the current state of local government.

“Normally, MLAs are able to scrutinise the work of ministers and officials through the Assembly and its committees. Most of this scrutiny is available to the public, meaning that government operates on principles of openness. As things stand, decisions are opaque. This is not healthy for any democratic state.”

Until a Stormont speaker is elected, MLAs cannot meet in the chamber and committees can’t sit.

Looking at the limitations due to the Stormont crisis, Pivotal’s report found that working within budgets carried over from last year — designed without any anticipation of the cost-of-living crisis — “risks poor financial planning and failing to prioritise what is most important”.

The report concluded that the situation “is inadequate given the number and scale of challenges facing Northern Ireland”.

Recommendations include: the urgent restoration of the Assembly and Executive; the development of a programme for government by civil servants and political leaders which could be finalised promptly when Stormont is back up and running; and resolving outstanding issues relating to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Pivotal’s Ann Watt said: “Given the limitations on decision-making at present, particularly about setting a budget, there is no doubt that a fully-functioning Executive could do a lot more to help people.

“Significant amounts of money are going unspent that could instead provide some assistance for urgent problems, such as rising energy bills. Currently, £435m is unallocated. That money could make a huge difference in people’s lives. Meanwhile, action is urgently needed to address big pressures in public services like health waiting lists and squeezed school budgets.

“Even more concerning is the prospect of caretaker ministers no longer being in post after the end of October and the limited powers civil servants would then have to take decisions.

“Behind the scenes, a lot of work is being done to create plans that could be pushed forwards quickly if an Executive is formed. However, for that to happen, there needs to be a political breakthrough around arguments about the protocol.

“Clearly the current protocol arrangements have aroused strong feelings from several different political quarters.

“However, the protocol is only one of many big issues facing people here. It is incumbent on all the local political parties to find an acceptable path towards fully-functioning government, as soon as possible.”