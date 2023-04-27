Street lights could be turned off due to black hole in Stormont finances

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has not ruled out the possibility of street lights being switched off as a result of budgetary pressures.

DfI is facing a significant funding shortfall of over £100m, according to a report by BBC News NI.

The BBC said previously unthinkable decisions like turning off Northern Ireland's street lights are potentially on the table as a result of budgetary pressures.

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, DfI said: “It is likely that further difficult decisions will be required in the coming weeks, where additional non-statutory functions and services funded by the Department will need to be considered in light of departmental responsibilities and associated impacts including equality considerations. This includes street-lighting.”

DfI is responsible for water, transport, planning and management of the road network, which is worth £32bn.

Departments are facing cuts when NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris sets a Stormont budget.

Speaking at the NI Affairs Committee on Tuesday, Mr Heaton-Harris said Northern Ireland’s public finances are currently not on a sustainable footing.

The Minister of Finance previously described a £660million funding gap which the Secretary of State said had been brought down to £297million.

“The necessary strategic decisions have not been taken over a long period of time. For four out of the past six years, Northern Ireland has been without its locally elected representatives and, what we’re seeing now, essentially, are the implications of that,” he added.

“Now, I don’t have any power to influence spending decisions at all. All I can do is actually set a budget and give guidance. We’ve given guidance to the permanent secretaries as to roughly how they can spend it.

“That is why it is fundamentally important to get the Executive up and running again. Any decisions in this space in a devolved Government should be made by locally elected politicians, for the people who elect them.

“I can completely understand why permanent secretaries feel uncomfortable making choices—that’s not their job. Their job is to implement policy set by locally elected politicians, but there has been a massive void in that space.”

DUP MP Carla Lockhart challenged the SoS saying Northern Ireland is at a disadvantage because the Treasury contribution to funding public services in NI is going down rather than rising.

For example, she explained, spending in England up to 2025 will increase by 6%, but it will increase by only 3.6% in Northern Ireland, and in the same period some £2,000 will fall from per-household public service expenditure for Northern Ireland in real terms.

Mr Heaton-Harris said he would be willing to have a conversation about that with any Finance Minister at Stormont.

Decisions have already been taken by the Department for Infrastructure to try to save money.

These include actions limiting road maintenance, flood management and staff recruitment.