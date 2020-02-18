'Stupid' dissident threat putting Sinn Fein families in danger, says Gerry Kelly

Sinn Fein's Gerry Kelly has hit out at a "stupid" New IRA threat to car bomb a party member, saying they "have families too" who are being put in danger.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill revealed on Monday the dissident republican group is planning to attack party members.

It comes a week after the party was told of a dissident threat against Ms O'Neill and Policing Board member Mr Kelly after the pair attended a PSNI recruitment event.

Mr Kelly, speaking on Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster, said that while the New IRA was a small organisation, it was very active and dangerous.

"It was very specific that it was going to be an attack, it was going to be an under vehicle car bomb and that it could be anywhere at anytime," the North Belfast MLA said.

"The fact they are putting anywhere at anytime it means they are deliberately setting out to try and intimidate members of Sinn Fein and indeed their families.

"Is it serious? The police are taking it very seriously and I am taking it very seriously. Sinn Fein members have families, so if they intend to put it on a car then families are in danger as well."

There was widespread condemnation of the threat across the political spectrum.

"With all my differences with ⁦Sinn Fein nobody should be threatened in this way," said the UUP MLA Doug Beattie.

"These so called dissidents are violent republican terrorists, radicalised by a rabid ideology. There is no place for them in Northern Ireland."

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne chats with deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Policing Board member Gerry Kelly at the launch of a new student officer recruitment drive by the PSNI at Garnerville Training College, Belfast. Pic Stephen Davison

Mr Kelly said that the threats were "stupid" and would not deter Sinn Fein members from pursuing a united Ireland through peaceful and political means.

Asking the New IRA to disband, Mr Kelly added: "They are the ones that have to explain what they are doing. I don't think anyone understands it.

"However, because they are dangerous, because they do this stuff that has no logic, they have no strategy and no politics, then let them explain it."

Sinn Fein has told all of its members to remain "vigilant".

Banners were also erected in the centre of Londonderry last week discouraging people from joining the PSNI.

Some of the posters featured an image of Peadar Heffron, a Catholic police officer who was severely injured in a dissident car bomb attack in 2010.

Police said they do not comment on individual cases but take all threats to people’s safety seriously.