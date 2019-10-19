Sudden death of man in east Belfast 'not suspicious', police confirm
By Mark Edwards
The sudden death of a man in east Belfast has been determined as not suspicious, police have confirmed.
The incident happened in the Kings Road area of Tullycarnet on Thursday night.
It had been initially thought the man had been stabbed. However, a post-mortem examination has found that the death was not suspicious.
A 26-year-old man, who had been arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released unconditionally.