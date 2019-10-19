Sudden death of man in east Belfast 'not suspicious', police confirm

The man died in the Kings Road area. Credit: BBC

PACEMAKER BELFAST 18/10/2019 Police and Forensics at the scene as Police investigate death of man in Tullycarnet. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in east Belfast. In a tweet, the PSNI said the man died in Kings Road, Tullycarnet on Thursday evening. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 18/10/2019 Police and Forensics at the scene as Police investigate death of man in Tullycarnet. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in east Belfast. In a tweet, the PSNI said the man died in Kings Road, Tullycarnet on Thursday evening. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 18/10/2019 Police and Forensics at the scene as Police investigate death of man in Tullycarnet. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in east Belfast. In a tweet, the PSNI said the man died in Kings Road, Tullycarnet on Thursday evening. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 18/10/2019 Police and Forensics at the scene as Police investigate death of man in Tullycarnet. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in east Belfast. In a tweet, the PSNI said the man died in Kings Road, Tullycarnet on Thursday evening. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 18/10/2019 Police and Forensics at the scene as Police investigate death of man in Tullycarnet. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in east Belfast. In a tweet, the PSNI said the man died in Kings Road, Tullycarnet on Thursday evening. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 18/10/2019 Police and Forensics at the scene as Police investigate death of man in Tullycarnet. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in east Belfast. In a tweet, the PSNI said the man died in Kings Road, Tullycarnet on Thursday evening. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 18/10/2019 Police and Forensics at the scene as Police investigate death of man in Tullycarnet. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in east Belfast. In a tweet, the PSNI said the man died in Kings Road, Tullycarnet on Thursday evening. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 18/10/2019 Police and Forensics at the scene as Police investigate death of man in Tullycarnet. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in east Belfast. In a tweet, the PSNI said the man died in Kings Road, Tullycarnet on Thursday evening. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 18/10/2019 Police and Forensics at the scene as Police investigate death of man in Tullycarnet. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in east Belfast. In a tweet, the PSNI said the man died in Kings Road, Tullycarnet on Thursday evening. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 18th October 2019 The scene at the Kings Road area of Tullycarnet in east Belfast where a man died on Thursday night Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The sudden death of a man in east Belfast has been determined as not suspicious, police have confirmed.

The incident happened in the Kings Road area of Tullycarnet on Thursday night.

It had been initially thought the man had been stabbed. However, a post-mortem examination has found that the death was not suspicious.

A 26-year-old man, who had been arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released unconditionally.