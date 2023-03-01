Sue Gray considered for Keir Starmer’s chief of staff role

The former Stormont civil cervant and Newry pub landlady went on to become Cabinet Office’s director-general of propriety and ethics

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is considering recruiting senior civil servant Sue Gray to be his new chief of staff, Sky News has reported.

Ms Gray became a household name after leading the probe into No 10 rule-breaking claims during Boris Johnson’s tenure as prime minister amidst the coronavirus lockdowns.

In her former role as director-general of propriety and ethics in the Cabinet Office from 2012 to 2018, she is said to have overseen Cabinet reshuffles, served as a guiding hand in compiling honours lists, and even signed off political memoirs before their publication.

Some politicians have gone so far as to suggest the former publican is the “real leader” of the UK.

The daughter of Irish immigrants, her son Liam Conlon is the chair of Labour's Irish Society.

She held a previous role Stormont’s top civil servant in the Department of Finance from 2018 until 2021, and currently runs the Union and Constitution Directorate at the Cabinet Office.

Her father, Leo Gray, is a Co Fermanagh native and reportedly still has relatives living in the Belcoo area.

Ms Gray and her country and western singer husband Bill Conlon – who is from Portaferry, Co Down.- bought and ran a pub in Newry at the height of the Troubles in the late 1980s.

Last year the Belfast Telegraph revealed that during this time, she faced down IRA paramilitaries who attempted to hijack her car.

When approached by Sky News, Ms Gray declined to comment and said she would get her press office to respond.

A Labour spokesperson said: "The process is ongoing. Nobody has been offered the job."

The group was formerly led by the party's director of communications Matthew Doyle.

Sam White previously served as Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff for a year, but was unpopular with some of the shadow cabinet and subsequently dismissed.

Allies of the Labour leader say that due to the relative inexperience of his team, a candidate who understands how to operate at the top level of government is essential.