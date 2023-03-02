Sue Gray officially accepts role as Labour Party’s chief of staff

The former Stormont civil servant and Newry pub landlady went on to become Cabinet Office’s director-general of propriety and ethics

Sue Gray has accepted the role of the Labour Party’s chief of staff, Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed.

The news comes after Sky News reported on Wednesday night that Mr Starmer was considering the appointment.

The party announced on Thursday evening that its leader was “delighted” Ms Gray had decided to take up the post.

Ms Gray resigned from her role in the Cabinet Office earlier today.

She became a household name after leading the probe into No 10 rule-breaking claims during Boris Johnson’s tenure as prime minister amidst the coronavirus lockdowns.

In her former role as director-general of propriety and ethics in the Cabinet Office from 2012 to 2018, she is said to have overseen Cabinet reshuffles, served as a guiding hand in compiling honours lists, and even signed off political memoirs before their publication.

Some politicians have gone so far as to suggest the former publican is the “real leader” of the UK.

The daughter of Irish immigrants, her son Liam Conlon is the chair of Labour's Irish Society.

She held a previous role Stormont’s top civil servant in the Department of Finance from 2018 until 2021, and ran the Union and Constitution Directorate at the Cabinet Office, which she is reported to have resigned from on Wednesday.

Her father, Leo Gray, is a Co Fermanagh native and reportedly still has relatives living in the Belcoo area.

Ms Gray and her country and western singer husband Bill Conlon – who is from Portaferry, Co Down - bought and ran a pub in Newry at the height of the Troubles in the late 1980s.

Last year the Belfast Telegraph revealed that during this time, she faced down IRA paramilitaries who attempted to hijack her car.