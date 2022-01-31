Sue Gray partygate report: DUP MP who broke down over No 10 lockdown parties says findings are ‘hugely damaging’

PM told MPs: “I get it and I will fix it”.

The Northern Ireland MP who broke down in the House of Commons over the behaviour of Number 10 during a Covid lockdown has said the findings of Sue Gray’s report are “hugely damaging” for public confidence.

Last month, Strangford MP Jim Shannon broke down in tears in Parliament while challenging the Government about rule breaches.

He shared his anger at the fact that his mother-in-law had died alone with Covid during the pandemic.

Responding to Ms Gray’s interim report, which highlighted ‘‘failures of leadership and judgment" in Downing Street, DUP MP Mr Shannon said: “This report may be little more than an executive summary but it is more than enough to prove that the highest office in the land failed to observe the standards it demanded of others at the height of the pandemic.

“We must ultimately await the outcome of the police investigation and a fuller presentation of the facts; however there can be little doubt that the Government’s credibility is severely damaged. That is bad for democracy and for trust in elected politicians.

“Of course, Downing Street has not been alone in undermining the public health message. These revelations extend far beyond the gardens of No. 10.

"In Northern Ireland, Sinn Fein ministers took to the streets of West Belfast for the funeral of an IRA man Bobby Storey in flagrant breach of the very Covid regulations that they were responsible for writing.”

He added: “The DUP supports the call for a comprehensive public inquiry into the handling of the Covid-19 response right across our United Kingdom.

"This is needed to ensure mistakes are not repeated in future crises. Actions by government ministers and senior officials should not be out of reach of such an investigation. Indeed, no decision, policy or position should be off limits.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood renewed calls for Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister following the publication of the report.

The Foyle MP said that Mr Johnson must accept responsibility for the “clear wrongdoing and failure of leadership” which has eroded public confidence and corroded the institutions of government.

“Any objective reading of Sue Gray’s update demonstrates that the rules were broken,” he said.

"The only question for Boris Johnson now is whether he will follow the habit of a lifetime and blame everyone else for his pattern of wrongdoing or whether he will take responsibility, admit what he has done and resign.”

But the PM said Mr Eastwood has “really got to read the report and he’s got to wait… everything he said I’m afraid is not substantiated by the report, he should look and wait for the police inquiry”.

Alliance MP Stephen Farry said evasive responses from the Prime Minister suggested he wasn’t genuinely sorry.

“Does he recognise the long-term damage he risks doing to historic norms of democracy? Is it right that they are sacrificed in the interests of one man who refused to do what the country knows needs to happen?” he asked.

“And can he point to one single example where he personally has improved standards in public life?”

Mr Johnson responded: “How about honouring the wishes of the people by delivering Brexit in spite of attempts to subvert democracy”.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis backed the embattled Prime Minister. He believes the PM was right to accept all of the findings in Ms Gray’s report and said he will act to make changes.

Mr Lewis described as “nonsense” calls from Labour leader Keir Starmer for the PM to be ousted.