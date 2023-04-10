Sunak confirms he will meet Biden in Belfast as he calls Good Friday Agreement ‘incredible moment’ in history

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed he will meet with President Joe Biden in Belfast on Wednesday as he calls the Good Friday Agreement “an incredible moment in the UK’s history.”

In a statement released by Downing Street on the 25th anniversary of the historic peace agreement on Monday, Mr Sunak said it was his “mission, duty and responsibility as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is to deliver for people in Northern Ireland.”

“As we look forward, we will celebrate those who took difficult decisions, accepted compromise, and showed leadership - showing bravery, perseverance, and political imagination," he said.

"We commemorate those who are no longer with us and the many who lost their lives by trying to prevent violence and protect the innocent.

"And we give thanks to them as we reflect on the new generations that have grown up and continue to grow in a world in which peace and prosperity has prevailed.

Mr Biden will travel to Belfast tomorrow (Tuesday) and set to give a keynote speech at Ulster University’s Belfast campus.

His visit is set to be short as he will not visit Stormont due to the lack of functioning Executive.

The US President will then leave Belfast to visit the Republic of Ireland, travelling to Co Mayo, Louth before meeting with political leaders in Dublin.

The PSNI is currently on high alert ahead of the visit after the terror level in Northern Ireland was increased earlier this month.

"While it is time to reflect on the solid progress we have made together, we must also recommit to redoubling our efforts on the promise made in 1998 and the agreements that followed” continued Mr Sunak.

That vision, he said, is of "economic opportunity, prosperity, and stability".

"So we must get on with the business of governance” he added.

"We stand ready to work with our partners in the Irish government and the local parties to ensure that the institutions are up and running again as soon as possible.

"There is work to be done."

The Prime Minister previously made several visits to Northern Ireland in February ahead of the unveiling of the Windsor Framework, a new deal with the EU designed to address issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Shortly after the deal was announced, Mr Biden said the deal had his “full support” and was a “vital, vital step” for Northern Ireland.