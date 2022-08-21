Support for ‘no alternative’ to IRA violence claim sickening: Dodds

A survey suggesting seven in 10 nationalist voters agree with Michelle O’Neill that there was “no alternative” to the IRA terror campaign has been labelled “sickening” by Lord Dodds.

The Sinn Fein deputy leader and first minister-in-waiting has faced criticism for the comments, which she made during an episode of the BBC’s Red Lines podcast.

Asked whether there was a justification for violence, Ms O’Neill said: “I think, at the time, there was no alternative. But now, thankfully, we have an alternative to conflict, and that is the Good Friday Agreement. That is why it’s so precious to us all.”

In a LucidTalk poll for this newspaper, 69% of respondents from the nationalist and republican community backed Ms O’Neill’s position, agreeing that “violent resistance to British rule during the Troubles” was the only option. Just 25% disagreed. Three-quarters of young voters supported her statement.

The DUP’s Lord Dodds said: “The cold-blooded murder and maiming of innocent people from every background, age and occupation was the ‘only’ option? Where is the morality in supporting that?”

Victims and survivors campaigner Kenny Donaldson urged young republicans to “catch yourselves on”.

“Terrorism was and always will be wrong and unjustified. It created nothing other than brokenness, division [and] distrust. Its legacy wrecks our present and future,” he said.

“Not until there is accountability of the wrong of all of this can Northern Ireland even hope for a better future.

“All polls come with a health warning, but if the results are representative of opinion within the nationalist/republican community, it should never be forgotten that ‘a lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right, and evil doesn’t become good, just because it’s accepted by a majority’.”

Alliance MP Stephen Farry said violence was “always wrong and unjustified”.

“Alternatives existed. The challenges of healing divisions and making this society work remain ever pressing,” he added.

SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole said: “Unionism has profound issues with acknowledging what partition meant, how it was achieved, sustained and how bad it was for their neighbours. But sanitising the Provisional campaign isn’t an answer and will set back the cause of Irish unity.”

TUV leader Jim Allister described the poll finding as “appalling in its insight into the loss of a moral compass by many, but confirmatory of the success of republican-driven revisionism”.

DUP MP Gregory Campbell criticised Ms O’Neill’s leadership, saying her commemoration of IRA terrorists meant that “a new generation have grown to romanticise the campaign of shooting and bombing. That is dangerous”.

He added: “How could anyone in their right mind defend the so-called Disappeared, such as Jean McConville, or the Claudy bomb in my constituency, or the Teebane massacre, the La Mon firebomb, the Enniskillen bomb or the attempt to murder Nigel and Diane Dodds in the Royal Victoria children’s hospital?

“This generation needs to know that there is no justification for any paramilitaries or their campaign of murder.”