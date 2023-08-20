Support grows for Sinn Fein, DUP, Alliance and falls for rivals, LucidTalk poll reveals

DUP’s hardliner stance shores up support... for both them and Sinn Fein, as Michelle O’Neill remains the most popular party leader

Sinn Fein and the DUP are pulling further ahead of their political rivals as support for the SDLP, Ulster Unionists and TUV falls, according to a new LucidTalk poll for the Belfast Telegraph.

The Alliance Party is also on the rise.

On 31%, Sinn Fein is up two points from our last poll in April and comfortably remains Northern Ireland’s largest party.

The DUP is up one point to 26%, with Alliance up two points to take third spot on 15%.

The UUP is down one point to 10%, while the SDLP is also down one point to an all-time low of 6%.

On 5%, the TUV is down two points, indicating that hardline unionists are drifting back to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s party.

The Greens and Aontu are unchanged on 2%, as is People Before Profit on 1%.

Some 2,950 people took part in our online poll conducted from August 11-14.

The sample was scientifically weighted to reflect the Northern Ireland population.

Sinn Fein emerged as the largest party at the Assembly and council elections over the past 15 months and it is continuing to perform strongly, the poll suggests.

Michelle O’Neill remains the most popular political leader in Northern Ireland, with 43% of people saying she is doing a good or great job.

Naomi Long is in second place (38%), with Doug Beattie in third (34%) and Colum Eastwood in fourth (26%).

The SDLP leader’s score has fallen nine points since April, as has Mr Beattie’s.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (24%) just comes in ahead of Jim Allister (23%), who takes the bottom spot.

Almost twice as many people believe the DUP is doing a bad or awful job (66%) as say the same of Ms O’Neill (37%).

However, Sir Jeffrey will be happy with his personal score among unionists: 56% give him a good or great rating, beating Mr Allister into second spot on 51%.

Mr Beattie remains significantly better liked by Alliance voters and nationalists, 46% and 36% of whom view him positively; however, only 28% of unionists see him in the same light.

Ms O’Neill remains hugely popular with nationalists: 80% believe she is doing a good or great job, with 56% saying the same of Mrs Long but only 40% of Mr Eastwood.

The Alliance leader is almost as unpopular with unionists as the Sinn Fein vice-president.

Some 71% of unionist voters rate her poorly, with 72% saying the same of Ms O’Neill and 70% of Mr Eastwood.

The DUP leader is nearly universally viewed in a negative light by nationalists and Alliance/Green supporters, with 94% and 93% respectively saying he is doing a bad or awful job.

Neither the Prime Minister nor the Secretary of State impress Northern Ireland voters.

Just 7% rate Rishi Sunak positively, while Chris Heaton-Harris is viewed even more negatively, with a mere 4% of people seeing him in a good light.

Some 73% of people believe Mr Sunak is doing a poor job, with 82% saying the same of Mr Heaton-Harris.

Mr Sunak’s personal score is down 26 points and Mr Heaton-Harris’s score is down 27 points since our April poll.

Methodology

Polling was carried out online from 1pm on August 11 to 10pm on August 14, using the established LucidTalk Northern Ireland online opinion panel (15,676 members). This is balanced to be demographically representative.

Some 2,950 full responses were received, which were authenticated, audited, weighted and modelled into a 1,047 NI-representative data-set used for analysis for the final results. All results are accurate in terms of being NI representative to within an error of +/-2.3% at 95% confidence.

LucidTalk is a member of the British Polling Council and abides by its regulations. LucidTalk is the only NI and Ireland-based polling and market research company which is a member of the council.