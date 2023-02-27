Tánaiste condemns ‘dastardly’ attack on DCI John Caldwell

Tánaiste Micheál Martin condemns ‘dastardly’ attack

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said the group behind the shooting of off-duty PSNI officer John Caldwell in Co Tyrone are “poisoning the minds of the younger generation”.

Mr Caldwell is in a critical condition in hospital after he was shot by two masked gunmen at the Youth Sport Omagh sports complex in Omagh, last Wednesday. He was shot in front of his son and other teenagers whom he was coaching at a training session.

The New IRA has purportedly claimed responsibility for the attempted murder.

A typed statement has appeared on a wall in Derry signed by ‘T O’Neill’, the name used by the dissident republican group in the past.

Mr Martin said it was “quite shocking” that there were people in Ireland still willing to “plot a dastardly deed like this”.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin at Government Buildings. File photo: Mark Condren

The Tánaiste told RTÉ’s This Week: “They do pose a threat by their very existence. By the degree to which they’re poisoning the minds of the younger generation. And as long as you have a small group of people who are intent on attempting murderous attacks of the kind we witnessed last week.

“In other words, this was an attempted murder on a man who was giving so much to society, not just in his role as a PSNI detective, but also in terms of coaching young football teams, the very best sort of person, and I find it quite shocking that we still have people who are prepared to coldly plot a dastardly deed like this.”

Police were on Sunday granted more time to question a suspect.

Six men, aged 22, 38, 43, 45, 47 and 71 years, have been arrested in Co Tyrone in recent days. Yesterday, detectives were granted more time to question the 43-year-old man who had been arrested on Friday.

“A court in Belfast has granted an extension to the detention of the suspect until 10pm on Tuesday, February 28,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“All six arrested men remain in custody in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.”

On Saturday morning, more than 1,000 people gathered in Beragh for a vigil for Mr Caldwell. They took part in a walk of solidarity from the Beragh Swifts ground for Mr Caldwell, who is a volunteer youth coach at the football club..

However, the Dervaghroy Road in the Co Tyrone village was closed after the rally while police examined a suspicious object. The alert was still ongoing on Sunday.

Youth Sport Omagh condemned the attack on “John, his ethos and his indomitable spirit”. “The depravity of the perpetrators was further highlighted by their carrying out the attack in the presence of John’s son and his team-mates; and several other sporting groups from across Tyrone,” they said.

“YSO was established to encourage youth to interact through the medium of sport; create friendship across community divides; and enjoy the company of their friends in a healthy environment. John’s input over several years highlighted his desire to make the future better for the youth in his community.”