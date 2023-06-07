Tánaiste Micheál Martin to meet with main Stormont parties in Belfast

It will be Mr Martin’s first visit to NI since the local government elections.

Tánaiste Micheal Martin during a visit to the Bloom Festival in Dublin's Phoenix Park. Mr Martin is set to meet Stormont leaders on Wednesday. Pic: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Irish deputy prime minister Micheál Martin is to meet with Stormont’s main parties during a visist to Belfast on Wednesday.

Mr Martin is visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since the outcome of the local government elections last month, which returned Sinn Féin as the largest party in local government.

The party won 144 seats at the polls, an increase of 39 on its result in 2019.

The result meant the party now hold the position of being the largest party in both local government and the NI Assembly for the first time.

Power-sharing is currently suspended in Northern Ireland following the collapse of the NI Executive last year as part of the DUP’s protest against post-Brexit agreements with the European Union.

The five main parties met the head of the civil service last month to discuss gaps in funding and governance in Northern Ireland. They said an extra £1bn of extra money would be required to cope with budget pressures in any future executive.

Read more Micheal Martin: Northern Ireland people deserve an executive

Mr Martin said the discussion of additional funding was “significant”.

Sinn Féin is likely to be represented at the talks by Conor Murphy, with northern leader Michelle O’Neill in the US.

Ms O’Neill travelled to Washington on Monday to meet senior officials and members of Congress over the situation in Northern Ireland in the wake of the local government election results.