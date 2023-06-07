Tánaiste visit: Time is running out for restoration of devolution, warns Alliance

The Alliance Party were the first of the five parties to meet Micheál Martin this morning

Andrew Muir and Nuala McAllister of the Alliance party arriving at the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast for a meeting with Tanaiste Micheal Martin. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Northern Ireland is facing a “perfect storm” of financial problems and a lack of governance, the Alliance Party have said.

The party’s North Down MLA Andrew Muir was speaking after he and party colleague Nuala McAllister met Irish Tánaiste Micheál Martin this morning.

Mr Muir said the A5 upgrade had been on the agenda during the meeting, and said “time was running out” on a return to government.

"The forecast ahead is quite serious, so time is not on our side here for the restoration of devolution," he said.

"Time is running out for that. We have a developing situation in relation to public services in terms of a £1 billion overspend.

"We made it very clear that there's a need for the DUP to get back into government, but also for reform of the institutions, so we can stop this constant cycle of crisis and collapse."

Senior civil servants are currently running public services in the region in the ongoing absence of devolution. They have estimated that Stormont departments need hundreds of millions of pounds in extra funding to maintain public services at their current level this year.

Mr Muir called on the DUP to “be honest” about their plans for returning to the Executive.

"Some people are talking about we could be back in September. Do you know what the reality is? I don't know. Because the DUP won't tell us, they don't tell us what we're waiting for," he said.

"They need to be honest with the public. What are they asking for? What do they want? Do they want more people to face the situation that is unfolding here? What exactly are we waiting for?

"Because using people as leverage in Northern Ireland is disgraceful. And the impact of that is getting worse and worse and worse."

Irish deputy prime minister Micheál Martin is holding meetings with Stormont’s main parties during a visit to Belfast on Wednesday.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin arriving in Belfast this morning. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Mr Martin is visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since the outcome of the local government elections last month, which returned Sinn Féin as the largest party in local government.

The party won 144 seats at the polls, an increase of 39 on its result in 2019.

The result meant the party now hold the position of being the largest party in both local government and the NI Assembly for the first time.

Power-sharing is currently suspended in Northern Ireland following the collapse of the NI Executive last year as part of the DUP’s protest against post-Brexit agreements with the European Union.

The five main parties met the head of the civil service last month to discuss gaps in funding and governance in Northern Ireland. They said an extra £1bn of extra money would be required to cope with budget pressures in any future executive.

Mr Martin said the discussion of additional funding was “significant”.

Sinn Féin is likely to be represented at the talks by Conor Murphy, with northern leader Michelle O’Neill in the US.

Ms O’Neill travelled to Washington on Monday to meet senior officials and members of Congress over the situation in Northern Ireland in the wake of the local government election results.