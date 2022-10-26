Taoiseach and Sinn Fein president agree there can be no return to ‘direct rule arrangements of the past’

NI Chamber of Commerce says lack of government having ‘significant’ impact on inward investment

Ireland's premier Micheal Martin has said there cannot be direct rule from Westminster in the event of powersharing not being restored at Stormont before Friday's deadline.

It comes as the Secretary of State is holding crunch talks with leaders of Northern Ireland’s five main political parties as an election deadline looms large.

The Taoiseach said if the institutions are not reformed in time the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference "kicks in".

"The Good Friday Agreement provides for meetings of that in respect of close consultation with the Irish government in terms of matters pertaining to Northern supplements," he said.

He added: "In the event that there is a sustained period with no functioning of the Northern Ireland executive body assembly, there cannot be a return to the direct rule arrangements of the past.

"And the Government will fully pursue its consultative role under the Good Friday Agreement, that is the position that we will exhaust every possibility within that framework if there is a sustained period of absence of the executive or the assembly."

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald said unionists need to understand "wrecking" the Stormont institutions will not result in direct rule from London.

She told the Irish parliament: "Political unionism has to understand that wrecking the institutions of government will not usher in direct rule from London.

"If the restoration of the executive in Belfast is blocked indefinitely by the DUP, the only alternative would be an arrangement of joint authority between the Irish state and the British state.

"This is in line with the position taken in 2006 by the Irish and British governments, when facing into a deadlock situation."

She added that she hoped that the Dail can maintain a "unified stance on the important matters that lie ahead".

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reappointed Chris Heaton-Harris MP to the role in his Cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday.

Mr Heaton Harris said he was “honoured” to be re-appointed as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

He has warned that if an Executive is not formed by one minute past midnight on October 28 then an election will be called.

My priority is for NI's political leaders to come together and restore the Executive.



The people of Northern Ireland deserve a fully-functioning devolved government so I understand the public’s frustration.



However, if the parties will not re-form, I will call an election. — Chris Heaton-Harris MP (@chhcalling) October 26, 2022

Sinn Fein has said it is “working together” with other parties to recall the Assembly and First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill confirmed she will be meeting Mr Heaton-Harris in Belfast on Wednesday.

"Restoration of the Executive is the number one priority to help workers and families. I will be meeting the reappointed SoS @chhcalling in Belfast tomorrow,” she tweeted.

The Assembly is set to be recalled on Thursday in an effort to elect a Speaker and deputy Speaker in a move brought forward by the party, however the DUP branded the petition as a “stunt” as it holds out for a solution on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Meanwhile the NI Chamber of Commerce, which represents 1,000 businesses, and the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce has called for the restoration of power-sharing.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster on Wednesday morning, NI Chamber of Commerce President Gillian McAuley said the lack of government here is having a “significant” impact on inward investment.

“We’ve got lots of issues that an Executive could get going on and that would be helpful.

“We’re hearing from our members that they have parent companies in other jurisdictions who just don’t understand what’s going on in Northern Ireland and can’t understand how we don’t have a government.

“And they’re looking at some of their investments and deciding maybe to take that money and put it into other jurisdictions.

“So that’s one example of what we’re hearing of a real impact and that’s jobs that could be coming into Northern Ireland and important money that could be invested here, and that’s really disappointing to hear.”

Also on GMU, it was put to Orla Smyth, owner of Kaffe O coffee shops, that Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is keeping the DUP out of the Executive in the interests of business owners and to ensure the Protocol does not cause further damage to businesses.

In response, Ms Smyth said: “I’m not even sure how to respond to that because if you go out on to the street and you ask every single business what is the thing that’s most concerning and pressing to them, it’s paying their VAT, it’s paying their electric costs, it’s paying their staff, it’s wanting to increase their staff wages – to pay them a wage that they can cope with society and the cost of living crisis we have at the minute.

“There is not one business owner I’m talking to that is really concerned or worried for the next six months about what the Protocol will look like, they’re concerned that their business is not going to be here in the next six months.”

She added: “I’m so sick of the politics in this country where we all have to say something to get a headline to ‘get back into government’.

“We just need a functioning society and that means a functioning government and without that absolutely nothing, nothing can progress.”

Over two thirds of businesses surveyed by the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce have said their business has been negatively affected by the lack of a functioning Executive and Assembly.

Around 86% of North West businesses have also said that rising costs and inflationary pressures are the biggest challenges they face currently in the ongoing cost of living crisis.

A survey completed by members of the Chamber has shown that rising energy and material costs as well as decreasing consumer demand due to the cost of living are the biggest pressures to local business, while 94% said they expected to increase their prices in response to rising costs.

Three-quarters of respondents said it was “extremely important” to have the Executive and Assembly return at this time to provide assistance.

Looking ahead to the medium and long-term outlook, Chamber members continue to view investment on the North West region as central to unlocking the region’s economic potential, featuring in 59% of responses, followed by improvements to regional infrastructure (43%).

Ahead of Friday’s deadline to restore the Stormont Executive, the Chamber called on parties to urgently get round the table to ensure local power-sharing returns, that another election is “avoided at all costs”, and to deliver supports for businesses and households ahead of the winter.

Aidan O’Kane, President of the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce said: “This set of results is an alarming snapshot of the pressures facing businesses in the North West.

“What we are seeing is that across the board, businesses big, small and from every economic sector are facing unprecedented financial strain, whether it’s rising material costs, exorbitant energy bills, or simply depleted demand from consumers with less disposable income.”

He added: “Our findings also highlight clearly and unambiguously that there simply must be more done to support businesses in the wake of these pressures.

“Our members have listed the types of interventions that would relieve pressure at this time, be it rates reductions, help with energy bills, or direct financial support to help with materials and products.

“There’s simply no getting away from the fact that the lack of an Executive is worsening the situation for our local businesses and this should serve as a wake-up call for our local elected representatives.

“The fact that 67% of respondents have said that political inaction has damaged their business should be a clear signal that the prospect of further delay is totally unthinkable.

“The Secretary of State has been clear that he will call an election if the parties do not restore the Executive by the end of this week. This is last chance saloon for local political decision making – now is the time for action to deliver for our communities.”