Taoiseach calls for Sinn Fein to acknowledge ‘horror’ of IRA violence as he urges restoration of Stormont

The Taoiseach has said that all elected representatives have a responsibility to “take the cult of the gun out of politics” once and for all.

Micheal Martin was speaking in the wake a number of incidents involving pro IRA chanting – including a group of passengers at Dublin Airport singing Celtic Symphony by The Wolfe Tones.

The song featuring the IRA chant that landed the Irish women’s football team in hot water recently has now soared to number one in the Irish charts.

“We should never lose sight of the fact that the vast, vast majority of people on this island, certainly in the Republic, have always been resolutely against the Provisional IRA’s campaign of violence,” Mr Martin said.

The Irish premier said “election after election” over the past 30 years has demonstrated the "antipathy" of voters south of the border to IRA violence over the past 30 years.

"We should not lose sight of that,” Mr Micheal added.

"Nor do I detect any weakening in that overarching view within the population at large about the terrible nature of that violence.

"That remains the strong view of the Irish people, the people of this island.”

Addressing viral video footage of some members of the Irish women’s team chanting “ooh ah up the Ra”, the Taoiseach said they had issued a “very, very comprehensive and very genuine” apology.

"There was an acknowledgement in terms of offence that was created,” he said.

"I don't believe there is a growing tolerance of violence, but I think there is an obligation on all of us in politics to make sure we take the cult of the gun out of politics for good, and new generations are not reared on the narrative around the use of violence.”

Mr Martin said everyone should be clear that “there was no merit” to the IRA’s campaign and warned that those who seek to justify it are “poisoning” politics here.

"Sinn Fein could play a useful role in acknowledging that,” he said.

"There’s a certain culture that seeks to vindicate everything that happened and hide away from the horror of it.”

Mr Martin was speaking following a meeting with the main political parties in Northern Ireland which he described as “useful and open”.

It prompted renewed calls for the Assembly to be restored while negotiations between the UK and EU continue in order to resolve issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"My view is, that when an election takes place the decision of the electorate should be honoured and should be respected,” Mr Martin said.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the Irish Government now agreed with him that there is "no quick fix" to the problems created by the trading mechanism.

"I think it is clear that the Irish Government share our view now that we're not looking here at some kind of a quick fix, that what we need to do is deal with the protocol issues comprehensively, that we need to get to a place where the foundations for the political institutions are restored and strengthened, and that's where we want to get to," he said.

Sir Jeffrey added there can be no "tinkering around the edges" with the protocol and there is a need to replace it with arrangements that "respect the integrity of the UK internal market".

"I think the Irish Government recognises and understands our position better now than perhaps had been the case in the past," he said.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill said there had to be a way forward within the framework of the post-Brexit agreement.

Ms O'Neill called on the DUP to join the rest of the parties to "make politics work".

"What we need to see is an agreed way forward within the framework of the protocol, find ways to make it work, and get on with that piece of business because that seems to be the blockage, certainly, according to DUP, in terms of forming an executive,” she added.

"So there shouldn't be any more delay and where we need to be today is around an executive table."

Current legislation says that unless Stormont is restored by October 28, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has to call Assembly elections, which he has said he is prepared to do.

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said she believes a winter election is inevitable if the DUP “continue to dig in” and questioned what purpose that would serve.

Meanwhile SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said it is "totally irresponsible" for the DUP to prevent the formation of an executive during the cost of living crisis.

And Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said there was a clear "landing zone" on which the UK and EU could agree a compromise on the protocol.