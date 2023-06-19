Taoiseach refuses to comment on President Michael D Higgins’ remarks on Ireland’s foreign policy and neutrality

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has refused to comment on President Michael D Higgins’ remark about Ireland’s foreign policy.

Speaking to Virgin Media News this afternoon, Mr Varadkar said that joining Nato was not on the agenda of the Government or any political party in Ireland.

“There’s a long-standing convention that government ministers don’t criticise or comment on the president and that allows the presidency to be above party politics, so I don’t want to say any more than that,” he said.

“We need to beef up our own Defence Forces and we also need to work out how we can cooperate with Europe and other partners, but military neutrality is safe.”

President Higgins apologised for what he said was a “throwaway” remark about the chair of the Government’s upcoming security forum.

In a newspaper interview yesterday, the President referred to the chair of the Consultative Forum on International Security Policy, Prof Louise Richardson, as a person "with a very large DBE - Dame of the British Empire", adding that he could have come up with a better list of contributors who are due to speak at the forum.

He said that Ireland is currently in a dangerous period of "drift" in its foreign policy.

It drew criticism from some government TDs.

Mr Higgins has today published an apology to Professor Louise Richardson.

The President’s spokesperson said he was “referring casually” to the fact that almost every reference to Professor Richardson in the programme was in a bold typeface, with however, DBE in capital letters after her name.

“Indeed, the President’s exact words were ‘a very large letter DBE,’” the spokesperson said.

“The President intended no offence by such a casual remark. He apologises for any offence which he may have inadvertently caused to Professor Richardson by what was a throwaway remark.

“As a political scientist and sociologist the President is familiar with Professor Richardson’s work. He has too, with others, an appreciation for the initiatives for which Professor Richardson was awarded her DBE, in attracting more undergraduates from non-traditional or deprived backgrounds to Oxford University,” he added.

Dame Louise, Oxford's first woman vice-chancellor, was recognised in the UK's 2022 birthday honours for services to higher education.

The Government's consultative forum on international security will examine Ireland's current international partnerships in the area of peace and security. It will also facilitate discussion on the long-standing policy of military neutrality.

As President, Mr Higgins is the supreme commander of the Irish Defence Forces but by convention presidents typically refrain from direct criticism of the Government.

Speaking today, the Taoiseach said a forum of experts convening this week to discuss Ireland's defence and security policy was about "having an in-depth conversation" in the face of cyber attacks, issues around international terrorism, industrial espionage and hybrid threats.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Damien Storan/PA)

"One thing I can be very, very clear about is Ireland isn't going to join Nato. That's not on the agenda of this government," Mr Varadkar told the News Xchange conference in Dublin.

"I don't think (joining Nato is) on the agenda of any political party in Ireland. So that's very clear that we're going to continue with our military neutrality, not join a military alliance and not sign up any mutual defence clauses.

"It is an evolving situation but certainly maintaining military neutrality is the policy of government and I don't see that changing."

Tánaiste Micheál Martin heaped praise on Professor Richardson as someone with a "very distinguished record as a political scientist" and said that the Government had been "very thankful" when she agreed to chair the forum.

Speaking at the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference today, Mr Martin said Mr Higgins "had recognised Professor Richardson's qualities as well, in his statement today".

"Part of this initiative is about debate and there will be debate about these issues," he said.

The forum will be held in Cork on June 22, Galway on June 23 and Dublin on June 25 and 27.

Meanwhile, PBP-Solidarity TD Richard Boyd Barrett has claimed the forum which will discuss Ireland’s policy of military neutrality is a “ready-up” for a move closer to NATO.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland, Mr Boyd Barrett said the forum is heavily biased and is dominated by people with pro-NATO or pro-EU-militarization views.

And he questioned why the people “who have known record of campaigning against militarism” along with neutrality are not represented on the panels

However, Independent TD Cathal Berry said he would welcome a “more respectful debate” around Ireland’s neutrality.

The war in Ukraine has led to calls from some quarters for Ireland to follow countries such as Finland to side against Russia, with concerns also that Russian vessels have been surveying Atlantic undersea communications and electricity cables with a view to future attacks.

It has also called into question Ireland’s ability to defend itself and protect its waters without foreign help.

Mr Berry, a former member of the Irish Defence Forces, said “we should all seek not to polarise or demonise anybody” and that a “few personal comments” were made over the weekend, adding that the President should apologise to Ms Richardson.

Mr Berry went on to explain that there are no admirals or air force personnel on the Consultative Forum on International Security that will meet this week.

A full list of panellists is available on gov.ie, and they include NGOs, civil servants, academics and journalists.

There are five Irish generals who have dedicated their lives to UN peacekeeping, Mr Berry said.

“There are five Irish generals. So these are three retired gentlemen and two serving generals,” he said.

“These are five agents who have decided their lives to UN Peacekeeping all over the world and they shouldn’t be misrepresented as if they are some sort of war mongering imperialists.”