Taoiseach says he hopes ‘exclusion’ of Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald from NI Protocol talks was a ‘one off’

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he hopes the exclusion of Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald from talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol at Stormont was a one off.

Mr Varadkar said it is for other parties to decide who is in their delegations.

He said of the British attitude in keeping Ms McDonald out of the exchanges, that it had not been the case in the past.

“I hope this is a once-off and not a change of policy,” he said.

It comes as the Taoiseach and UK Labour leader Keir Starmer will travel to Belfast tomorrow as efforts to resolve the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol ramp up.

They are to meet with the main Stormont parties to discuss the deadlock.

A row broke out today ahead of a meeting with the UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and the five main parties, which Ms McDonald said she was not allowed to attend.

Sinn Féin subsequently refused to attend the meeting at all, as did the the SDLP.

Following the meeting, which also involved Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris, Mr Cleverly said: “Sinn Fein were very welcome.

“My meeting here this morning was to meet with the elected representatives of the people of Northern Ireland.

"I will of course be going to Ireland in the near future and I'll be meeting Irish politicians but I very much wanted to hear from the representatives of Northern Ireland,” he added.

"Michelle O'Neill was invited, as was her deputy. They chose not to come but it was a very useful meeting and I did get to hear voices that had concerns, serious concerns, about the protocol, the impact it is having on people and businesses in Northern Ireland.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said what happened was unfortunate, but everyone was up for getting the Executive and Assembly back up and running.

“Notwithstanding what happened today, I would hope that it will not act as an impediment, I do not believe it will,” the FF leader said.

Mr Varadkar said he was looking forward to engagement with the Northern Ireland party leaders tomorrow.

The Taoiseach will meet both Sinn Féin leaders, Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill, as part of his own engagement with the Northern parties.

He will also meet Doug Beattie of the Ulster Unionists, Jeffrey Donaldson of the Democratic Unionist Party, Colum Eastwood of the SDLP and Naomi Long of the Alliance Party.

The separate talks take place at a conference centre on the fringes of the Stormont estate.

Meanwhile the Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister will meet Northern Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris at Hillsborough Castle.

Mr Martin said there was now trust built up between the EU and UK negotiating teams and they should be allowed time and space.

He will then travel to Armagh for a number of engagements, including a visit to the Secretariat of the North South Ministerial Council, the launch of a new Shared Island Civic Society Fund and a meeting with victims and survivors of Troubles-related violence.

A senior Irish official said: “These two visits happening on the same day is a clear sign of the Government’s commitment to resolving the difficulties around the protocol and helping ensure that the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement can once again operate effectively across all three strands.

“The Taoiseach’s meetings will be an opportunity for him to engage at first hand with both political and business leaders on key political issues and on the Northern Ireland Protocol, and to stress the importance of making progress on an EU-UK agreement and restoration of the NI Executive.”

Meanwhile, Mr Martin warned that the latest indications were that the war in Ukraine was going to “continue for quite some time”, with all the implications that arise from this.