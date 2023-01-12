Taoiseach seeks Stormont talks breakthrough in Belfast visit

Leo Varadkar to meet parties and business chiefs as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer arrives for two days of discussions

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will hold talks with political and business leaders in Belfast today as attempts intensify to resolve the Northern Ireland Protocol issue and to restore power-sharing at Stormont.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also arrives for a two-day visit to Northern Ireland involving discussions with local parties.

Last summer, an umbrella group representing loyalist paramilitaries said Irish government ministers and officials weren’t welcome north of the border.

Mr Varadkar is deeply unpopular with many loyalists following his stance after Brexit.

Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill speaking to the media at Belfast City Hall yesterday

His name and image has appeared in threatening graffiti recently.

Posters using his face, and a background image of loyalist bomb attacks in the Republic in 1974, have warned of a potential return to violence over the protocol.

The Taoiseach’s visit comes in the wake of a fallout over talks yesterday hosted by Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald was excluded from the gathering. Her party, along with the SDLP, then boycotted the meeting in protest. Only unionist politicians and Alliance took part.

Sources said diplomatic protocol prevented Mr Cleverly meeting the Dail opposition leader before he had met Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin.

However, nationalist politicians condemned the move as petty and petulant.

Mr Varadkar’s cross-border visit is his first since taking over from Mr Martin as Taoiseach. The Fianna Fail leader is also in Northern Ireland where he is due to meet Mr Heaton-Harris at Hillsborough Castle.

He will then travel to Armagh to visit the secretariat of the North/South Ministerial Council, established under the Good Friday Agreement, which has not met since November 2021.

Mr Martin is also launching a new Shared Island Civic Society Fund, and will meet with Troubles victims.

The Irish government has emphasised that scheduling the two visits on the same day is a sign of its commitment to resolving the protocol dispute.

Mr Varadkar will stress the importance of making progress on post-Brexit arrangements and restoring Stormont’s power-sharing institutions.

Speaking after being barred from yesterday’s roundtable discussion, Ms McDonald said: “I travelled for that meeting because I believe it was an important meeting. In an unprecedented way, the British government chose to seek to exclude the leader of Sinn Fein from a leaders’ meeting. The whole thing is bizarre and unacceptable.

“We need politics which is civil, which is based on respect, which recognises the democratic mandate and the responsibility of every party, including Sinn Fein.

“We had a chance to mark progress, to exchange views, to be constructive, to work together, to listen to each other.

“But rather than having that kind of meeting, a kind of British Tory petulance has emerged. I think that is a terrible shame.”

SDLP Assembly leader Matthew O’Toole said: “Unfortunately, the SDLP weren’t present at the meeting. We felt it wasn’t a sustainable or acceptable decision for the Sinn Fein leader to be excluded.

“It was a crass and inept action by the British government. It is a shame that we couldn’t attend as we have a strong proposal that could see an Assembly speaker elected and we wanted to see the reaction of the DUP and the other parties to our suggestion.”

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson (right) and party member Gordon Lyons MLA arrive at government buildings in Belfast to meet with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly

Defending the decision to exclude Ms McDonald, Mr Cleverly said the meeting was organised to hear from local political representatives.

He said Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill was invited to attend the roundtable discussion but opted not to.

During a visit to Saintfield Garden Centre, the foreign secretary said: “Sinn Fein were very welcome.

“My meeting was to meet with the elected representatives of the people of Northern Ireland. I will of course be going to Ireland in the near future and I’ll be meeting Irish politicians, but I very much wanted to hear from representatives of Northern Ireland.

“Michelle O’Neill was invited, as was her deputy. They chose not to come but it was a very useful meeting and I did get to hear voices that had concerns, serious concerns, about the protocol, the impact it is having on people and businesses in Northern Ireland.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the dispute was “a matter between the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) and Sinn Fein”.

He added: “My understanding is the NIO didn’t exclude any party. There was an issue around the protocol of Mary Lou McDonald meeting the foreign secretary ahead of the foreign secretary meeting his counterpart in Dublin.

“That is not a matter for me. I am not going to get drawn into this. It is better when all parties are at the table.

“I want to see all parties in Northern Ireland putting their views across, particularly to the foreign secretary. I hope next time the parties will be back at the table.”

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (fourth from left) with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (second from left) meeting with political members of the Democratic Unionist Party, Ulster Unionist Party and Alliance

Sir Jeffrey added that he believed Mr Cleverly recognised any protocol deal had to be acceptable to unionists.

UUP leader Doug Beattie said he pushed for more input from local politicians in the negotiations between London and Brussels over the protocol.

Alliance MLA Andrew Muir described the talks as “robust but constructive”.