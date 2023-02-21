Taoiseach stresses importance PM allowed ‘time and space’ to strike NI protocol deal

The Taoiseach has said “time and space” should be given to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to allow for a possible protocol deal.

Leo Varadkar was speaking as a fresh round of talks between Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic took place this afternoon.

Mr Sefcovic said discussions “continue at high intensity”, adding: “We remain in close touch, focused on finding joint solutions.”

Government sources still believe a protocol deal can be done but acknowledged it could slip back to next week if not concluded by the one-year anniversary of the Ukrainian conflict on Friday.

Mr Varadkar said: “I can’t say whether or not we’ll have an agreement this week. I know that a huge amount of progress has been made by the European Commission and UK government in terms of coming to an agreement on the protocol.

“I know Prime Minister Sunak wants to consult with his party, wants to consult with parties in Northern Ireland, and I think it’s really important that we allow some time and space for that to happen and avoid any commentary that might make it more difficult for this to be agreed.”

The Taoiseach was speaking after Downing Street said “a number of unresolved issues” remained in protocol talks with Brussels and intensive negotiations will continue.

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill called for a speedy resolution to discussions. After meeting business leaders at Belfast City Hall, she said they shared her desire for the talks to succeed.

“They very much, like ourselves, hope to see a resolution be arrived at very quickly. I think the time for doing a deal is now and we want to see the restoration of the [Stormont] Executive in the aftermath of that,” she added.

Meanwhile, prominent Eurosceptic Jacob Rees-Mogg accused Mr Sunak of imitating Theresa May’s doomed Brexit strategy.

He urged the Prime Minister to press ahead with the protocol bill, effectively ripping up parts of the agreement with Brussels, rather than seeking a deal which may not guarantee DUP support and a return of devolution at Stormont.

On his ConservativeHome podcast, Mr Rees-Mogg said: “There seems to me to be no point in agreeing a deal that does not restore power-sharing.

“That must be the objective. If it doesn’t achieve that objective, I don’t understand why the government is spending political capital on something that won’t ultimately succeed.”

He said the protocol bill had the support of “the person who had a mandate from the British voters” — Boris Johnson — and he questioned Mr Sunak’s handling of the situation.

However, a former justice secretary said the protocol bill is no longer legally justified. In an article in The House magazine, Sir Robert Buckland, who previously backed the legislation, said its “political utility has run its course”.

“In short, things have changed dramatically since mid-2022,” he wrote.

“The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill has outlived its political usefulness and no longer has any legal justification. It is the proverbial dead letter.”

A Downing Street spokesman disputed Mr Rees-Mogg’s suggestion that the DUP and ERG should have been brought into discussions earlier, saying: “We have been speaking to relevant parties at the appropriate times throughout this process.

“Engagement will continue as we continue to negotiate, emphasising there are still intensive negotiations ongoing. There is no finished deal,” the official added.