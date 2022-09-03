Taoiseach talks frankly about loss of his two young children and coping with family’s grief

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will be interviewed by Joe Duffy on The Meaning of Life, to be screened tomorrow night

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has spoken about going to the grave of the two children he and his wife Mary lost so he can “be near their spirits and talk to them”.

The couple lost their son, Ruairí, to cot death at just five weeks in 1999. Their daughter, Léana (7), died in October 2010 from a heart condition her parents believed could be managed.

Mr Martin had broken his silence on this intensely personal family loss in a radio interview during the Covid pandemic last December, in part to explain his understanding of people’s loss of loved ones.

He revisits the issue in an RTÉ television interview with Joe Duffy in the series exploring religious and philosophical belief, The Meaning of Life, to be shown tomorrow night.

Mr Martin recalls getting the phone call in the middle of the night from his wife, who said: “‘Ruairí has been taken to hospital, but I don’t think he’s going to make it’. We drove down, literally in the middle of the night, and it’s hard because all your certainties are gone in life,” he says.

Questioned about the impact of the loss of Léana, he reflects that she would be aged about 20 now.

He says she was a beautiful child, and he and his wife had believed her heart condition could be dealt with.

“It was a terrible, terrible trauma. She was so loving, so affectionate – she was the light of the family, really, and it really knocked us,” he says.

“Life hasn’t been the same in many ways. But you learn to try and live with that terrible trauma and that reality of it.”

Mr Martin also says his wife has proved resourceful in giving all the family members the space and time to grieve in their own way. She has also produced calendars with photos of the many different facets of Léana’s life with her friends, family and relatives.

“All that helps,” Mr Martin says. “If I walk in the fields in West Cork, Léana is in my mind, and you go over the places in your mind where you were happy with Léana.”

He says visits to the grave were a help to be near his children’s spirit.

Mr Martin says he is a weekly massgoer, with belief in God, but he is also “a doubting Thomas”. Yet he hopes to see Ruairí and Léana “in the next life”.

He also credited his experience of grief, and the non-judgmental Catholic faith of his own parents, for allowing him to support repeal of the Eighth Amendment prohibiting abortion, going against the views of many in Fianna Fáil.