Taoiseach to meet Boris Johnson with NI Protocol and Ballymurphy on agenda

The Taoiseach Michael Martin is to meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Chequers on Friday, according to the Irish Times.

The Northern Ireland Protocol is expected to be at the forefront of the discussions between the two leaders, with recent unionist and loyalist unrest over the EU-UK withdrawal treaty.

It is likely the two men will also discuss the Ballymurphy inquest verdict which was delivered on Tuesday, with Mr Johnson coming under criticism from the families of those killed on Thursday, after he issued an apology letter to them.

The nature of Mr Johnson’s apology has been met with anger from some of the Ballymurphy families, who expected the Prime Minister to make a public statement at Westminster.

The Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald met the families in Belfast on Thursday afternoon.

Speaking after a meeting with the families, Ms McDonald said they “articulated their very great anger” at what she described as the “botched way” in which Mr Johnson made the apology.

"An apology which is, frankly, the least that these families are entitled to, an apology that recognises the full truth and horror of what happened here in Ballymurphy over three days 50 years ago in 1971,” she added.

"These families are heroic, nothing short of that. They have shown a dignity, courage, resilience and stamina which is unmatched, and I think Boris Johnson could do well to borrow from these families some of that dignity, some of that sense of purpose and he certainly needs to recognise what happened here."

The meeting between the Taoiseach and Boris Johnson comes just days after Lord David Frost, the British cabinet minister in charge of relations with the European Union, warned that the current operation of the protocol is not sustainable for long.

Mr Frost said the protocol was “presenting significant challenges for many in Northern Ireland” and urged the EU to work with the UK in order to “agree a pragmatic way forward”.

The visit of the Taoiseach also coincides with the election of a new DUP leader, with Edwin Poots and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson standing for the post.

Both prospective candidates have already signaled their intention to oppose the Northern Ireland Protocol.

In a statement a spokesperson for the Irish Government said: “Taoiseach Micheal Martin will be hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tomorrow.

"The lunchtime meeting, which was scheduled some time ago, is expected to cover the response to Covid-19, a range of issues relevant to peace and stability in Northern Ireland, and the broader British-Irish relationship."