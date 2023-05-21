‘Taxi for Eastwood’ – former SDLP MLA calls for leader to quit, saying party is ‘sinking into oblivion’

A former SDLP MLA has called for Colum Eastwood to quit, saying the party is “sinking into oblivion”.

Richie McPhillips said it was “time to go time” after an election that saw the party suffer losses across Northern Ireland.

Mr McPhillips’ son Garbhan was elected as an SDLP councillor in Fermanagh and Omagh at the weekend.

Richie McPhillips also served as MLA for Fermanagh-South Tyrone between 2016 and 2017.

Posting on Twitter, the ex-MLA said Mr Eastwood had overseen a series of “disasters” in his time as leader.

He said “so many good councillors” had lost their seats, with the SDLP losing a third of its representatives across Northern Ireland.

“Taxi for Eastwood, time to go time,” he posted on Sunday morning.

"Too many disasters over this last seven years, the loss of MPs, MLAs and now so many good councillors right across the North”.

He added: “The SDLP are sinking into oblivion. We have to see if there is another way to rescue it.”

The SDLP finished with 39 seats, down from 59 recorded at the last council election in 2019.

On Saturday Mr Eastwood conceded the party had a "difficult" election and said he takes "responsibility" – but stressed he has no plans to quit.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster, Mr Eastwood said the party were aware their difficulties were "coming for the last few weeks".

"This is a reassertion of the Assembly election result last year," he said.

"They [Sinn Fein] have totally cannibalised much of the nationalist electorate. They deserve the victory they have today.

"They [the results] are bad but they are good in some places, where we have embraced change. In Belfast we were told we were going to be wiped out – that absolutely did not happen."

Asked whether he would consider his position as leader, Mr Eastwood suggested he was still the best man for the job.

"I am the leader therefore I take responsibility, I blame nobody else,” he said.

“I have been in politics now since my teens. I have no interest whatsoever in titles or positions and if I thought the best course of action was to step down I would absolutely do it in a heartbeat."

Asked about Richie McPhillips’ Tweet on Sunday, SDLP MP Claire Hanna said: “Of course people are upset, it has been very, very difficult, people have been through a real slog.

"But we are turning around years, possibly decades, of failure to modernise and that requires all hands on deck. That’s not a one-person job.”

Ms Hanna said it had been “a tough election”, after setbacks at the 2022 Assembly poll.

"I can tell you we have done a lot of thinking and we’ve done more modernisation in the SDLP over the last six months than I think we have in the last six or maybe 16 years,” she told Sunday Politics.

“There are positive stories – we held up in Belfast, in places like South Belfast our vote is up, and in Derry as well.

"But we are turning around a tanker. We needed to get better at listening and we needed to get better frankly at winning elections and modernising.

“We knew that we weren’t going to be able to do all of that in that challenging political context in a year.”