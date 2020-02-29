Teenagers arrested after arson attack on Derry disabled charity

Two teenagers have been arrested after an arson attack on the premises of a disabled charity in Londonderry.

The teenage boys, aged 13 and 15, were arrested on suspicion of arson and two counts of burglary.

They were also arrested in relation to a burglary which occurred at a fast food outlet on the Bishop Street area sometime between 5:10am and 5:25am on Saturday morning.

A sum of money was taken from a till inside the outlet and damage was caused to the door of the property.

Both remain in police custody at this time.

The attack on the charity's premises was widely condemned.

Destined works with people with learning disabilities and last year opened its new North West Learning Disability Centre headquarters on Foyle Road in the city.

Police received a report on Saturday morning that the business had been broken into.

Two fires were reported in the kitchen and under the stairs of the building.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) dispatched appliances to the scene on Saturday morning.

Fire crews with breathing apparatus entered the building with hoses and jets and the blaze was extinguished.

Nobody was inside the property at the time of the incident.

NIFRS Group Commander William Johnston said the fire was believed to be arson due to the two separate blazes.

"It would be very unusual for two fires to start in different places in the same building," he said.

"We have now handed the investigation over to the PSNI."

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said he was "sickened" to hear the news, while his party colleague Mark H Durkan said he was "disgusted and angry".

"There has been significant public investment there providing state of the art facilities to support the work being done with and by some of the most vulnerable members of our community," Foyle MLA Mr Durkan said.

"Those responsible would need to catch themselves on and consider the consequences of their actions on the community."

Police sealed the area off on Saturday morning

Sinn Fein's Karen Mullan said that those behind the break in destroyed the building's new kitchen for it's cafe.

“This centre not only provides activities and programmes for young people and adults with learning disabilities, but it also provides vital employment," the Foyle MLA said.

“The community are rightly devastated and will rally their support behind Destined.

“Anyone with any information or CCTV footage should contact the PSNI to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice for this despicable crime."

DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton visited the "disgraceful scene" on Saturday morning.

"Significant damage caused to the kitchen area with further damage done by the fire which was caused. Everyone will be rightly disgusted by this deliberate act of arson.," he said.

PSNI Sergeant Michael Hughes appealed for information.

“Our enquiries are continuing in relation to both of these incident and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious at either the Bishop Street or Foyle Road areas of the city, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 350 29/02/20.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”