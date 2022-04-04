The 10 key questions to ask candidates looking for your vote

When a prospective MLA knocks on your front door, you're holding more power than them, but what should you ask?

Here are 10 quick-fire questions:

1. Establish who is talking to you. Is it the candidate, or simply someone who is friend of the candidate and not even a member of their party?

Ask if the candidate is on your street and if you could talk to him or her. If not, ask for an elected representative — there will generally be a politician present.

Once you get them, you are talking to someone who actually has power rather than to someone who may know less about politics than you do.

2. Ask bluntly: Why should I vote for you or your party? This easy question with which to start will give you a sense of the candidate’s priorities and whether they align with your own.

3. Ask about the issues which matter most to you — whether major political debates such as abortion, the legacy of the Troubles or climate change, or parochial concerns about being able to recycle glass or the state of your street.

Some of these issues will not be Stormont’s responsibility (recycling is largely for councils, and some big Troubles legacy decisions are taken in Westminster), but if they matter to you there’s no harm in raising them.

Councillors and MPs will be out canvassing as well — if you recognise one, talk to them about an issue for which they are responsible.

4. Ask open questions which don’t reveal your own views. An unscrupulous candidate may hint that they agree with your views — or at least not spell out their own if you tell them what you think, so keep them guessing.

5. Ask how they will pay for all the proposals in their manifesto. If they say it will be paid for through “efficiencies” or “reducing bureaucracy”, ask them where and how much.

Don’t settle for the line about their manifesto being ‘fully costed’ — the candidate should know the detail and be able to explain it.

You probably won’t need to be an expert in the public finances to get sense of who knows their stuff and who is bluffing.

6. Health is the most pressing practical issue facing the next Executive and impacts every voter. Expert reports have repeatedly called for the creation of centres of expertise for different conditions, but that will mean closing or downgrading some smaller hospitals which is unpopular.

Whatever your view of this, ask the candidate to be explicit about what they would support.

A politician who honestly tells you something you don’t want to hear is to be respected above someone whose honeyed words don’t reveal how they would use the power which they are asking you to give them.

7. The MLAs elected in this election will be the first to vote on the application of the NI Protocol in 2024 (although if they vote to remove the Irish Sea border, there’s no guarantee that actually happens because it goes back to the UK and EU to renegotiate).

Whatever your view on this, ask the candidate on your doorstep how they will vote on the issue in 2024.

8. If, like many people, you have a low opinion of how the Stormont system has performed over recent years, you can politely but firmly make this clear. If the person on your doorstep is an outgoing MLA, you could ask them what they most regret doing, or whether they accept that their party has played any part in the current mess.

The answers will give you a sense of whether the candidate is capable of self-reflection, or just spews forth party propaganda which blames everything on his or her opponents.

9. Pay attention to the parties you don’t support. This is a proportional representation election, meaning that you can rank the candidates in order of your preference.

Many people still fail to vote beyond their preferred party, meaning they have less say in who gets in.

There are five MLAs to be elected in each constituency and it makes sense to vote for as many parties as possible.

In the lower end of the ballot paper, it can help to think about it as voting against the people even lower down, because that is the effect which it has. To establish your views on these candidates, don’t dismiss them simply because you don’t support their party.

10. Ask the candidate if they can guarantee that they will serve out their term as an MLA (unless they die or become seriously ill), or whether they may walk away from politics after a few months or years, allowing their party to co-opt in a replacement.

As the Belfast Telegraph reported on Saturday, almost a third of MLAs in the last mandate were put into Stormont undemocratically by their parties rather than being elected by voters.

Ask the candidate how they would be replaced — will they make public a list of possible replacements, or are you giving their party free reign to anoint someone of whom you may disapprove as your MLA?