The actions of some unionists over the Twelfth ‘shame us all’, says UUP leader

An effigy above a poster with the name of Sinn Fein councillorTaylor McGrann appeared on a bonfire in Newtownabbey (PA)

UUP leader Doug Beattie has said the actions of some over the Twelfth have shamed the entire unionist community.

His comments follow a series of incidents in recent days, including an Aontu councillor being targeted in a sectarian attack. The former paediatric nurse’s car was set on fire in an incident police are treating as a hate crime.

An image of First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill was also burned on a bonfire in Dungannon in another incident being treated as a hate crime, while a hanging figure depicted young Sinn Fein councillor Taylor McGrann on a pyre in Rathcoole.

UUP leader Doug Beattie (Pic: Pacemaker Press)

Mr Beattie said: “Over the last number of days we have seen the best of days and the worst of days.

“Communities have celebrated both the 11th and 12th in the spirit that it was intended. They have attempted to make it inclusive, family orientated, a genuine community celebration.

“Sadly, there are those within communities and our society who have completely undermined those celebrations with their actions belittling the Twelfth activities.

“The placing of flags and effigies on bonfires, the assault of ambulance staff and the burning of a car belonging to a paediatric nurse and former election candidate for Aontu have shown the very worst in some people.”

Eleven on-duty ambulance staff were also assaulted over an "unprecedented" six-hour period on the eve before and in the early hours of the Twelfth.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said that the assaults took place at four different locations, when crews were responding to calls to provide medical treatment to patients requiring assistance.

Read more NIAS condemns ‘unprecedented’ number of assaults over Eleventh night

Mr Beattie also highlighted the “hypocrisy” of those who complain about the singing of pro-IRA songs but refuse to criticise those responsible for incidents over the Twelfth.

“Those who complain around individuals singing pro IRA songs, itself hurtful to many victims, then remain silent when this activity takes place are hypocrites,” he said.

"Those who stoke the fires of intolerance and hate must take responsibility for their actions and words.

“As a unionist I want to promote our shared history, culture and traditions, but the actions of some shame us all”.