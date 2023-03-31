The long road to Good Friday Agreement: The final push for the deal that brought the Troubles to an end
In the second of three articles, a former adviser to David Trimble recalls the fortnight leading up to the Good Friday Agreement
David KerrBelfast Telegraph
As much as he liked us all, by March 25, 1998, the talks process chairman, Senator George Mitchell, had seen and heard enough. He had spent almost 700 days supervising talks about talks, talks about areas for talks, talks about ceasefires, parties walking out of talks and parties being suspended from talks.