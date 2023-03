‘The North is bonkers, but better days are coming’ – Joe Brolly sits down with Sinn Féin’s John Finucane

Over a pint in a north Belfast pub as another election nears, Sinn Féin MP John Finucane talks about the day his father was murdered, his exasperation with the DUP and his optimism for the future

Joe Brolly meets John Finucane, Sinn Féin director of elections, in north Belfast last week. Picture by Kelvin Boyes

Joe Brolly Sun 1 May 2022 at 03:30