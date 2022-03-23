‘These people have no idea what struggling families are going through’: Northern Ireland mum hits out at Chancellor’s Spring statement

Caroline Rice from Lisnaskea reacts to the Chancellor's Spring Budget.

Lisnaskea classroom assistant Caroline Rice (48), who has an 11-year-old daughter, said the measures "do not go far enough".

Caroline works 25 hours a week supporting children with special needs and earns £700 a month. However, she doesn’t get paid when the school is closed, as she is not under a permanent contract. She said she has a household income of between £1,200 and £1,300 each month and this has to cover food, rent, electricity, heating oil and the cost of running her car, which she needs for her work.

"It's just so disappointing. After all the debts the Government has cancelled over the years for big businesses and the millions they bring in, they could have done so much more for those of us who are struggling," she said.

"I mean, 5p a litre off fuel? Given the speed at which the prices are rising in the petrol stations, in a few days that will mean nothing. We saw a similar thing happened down south.

"I work, but I still need to rely on Universal Credit to get by, and the Government previously took away the £20 uplift. I have a young child and work 25 hours a week, so it's good that I'll save some money on National Insurance and income tax, but the way the system is structured, even if I was working 40 hours a week, like I did before, I would be in the same position financially. These people just seem to have no idea of reality, of how hard some people are getting it. These measures don't even touch the sides.

"Thankfully this week hasn't been too bad because the weather has been good, so I haven't had to use heating oil, but it's not as if I can depend on the weather when it comes to paying bills. So much more could have been done to help today by the Chancellor and it simply wasn't."