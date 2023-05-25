‘This NI Legacy Bill has no place in a supposedly caring, civilised society’

George Larmour’s brother John was an RUC constable who was gunned down by two IRA men in 1988. He outlines his opposition to the government’s new Bill

In my 74th year I was recently diagnosed with the dreaded ‘C’ word — Cancer.

Thankfully, my cancer was detected early during routine tests that were not investigating that particular problem.

I had none of the obvious symptoms, so I was unaware of that potentially deadly killer lurking in the shadows.

My consultant and surgeons decided that the best way to deal with this cancer was to remove it completely.

Thankfully, they successfully completed that procedure and informed me that I don’t need any follow-up treatment.

I can accept that when we get to our retirement years, we are all essentially in the departure lounge of life. We are all going to die someday. That’s a simple fact of life.

So, I consider myself lucky to be able to talk about life and death at such an age and after such invasive surgery.

I have no regrets as I spend my remaining time in my own departure lounge of life. Although, that is one flight I hope will be delayed.

However, our cemeteries are filled with men, women and even innocent children who never got the chance to reach my age and reflect on that wonderful journey of life.

George Larmour today

Their hopes and dreams were cruelly stolen from them by that other cancer in our sadly divided society — our casually referred to Northern Ireland ‘Troubles’.

People whose lives were extinguished by a bullet fired by a heartless, hate-filled killer or by a bomb assembled and planted by someone who didn’t care whose life or how many innocent lives would be ended in its no-warning blast.

Skilled surgeons dealt with my cancer with careful decisions and precision learned over many years.

Compare their skill, empathy and professionalism to the insulting, uncaring attitude of Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris who has, like his predecessors, learned nothing about how best to deal with our cancerous Troubles’ legacy.

Allowing perpetrators already enjoying their comfortable terrorist retirement to now be granted an amnesty for essentially telling, at best, half-truths or even downright lies in his Northern Ireland Troubles Legacy and Reconciliation Bill is disgraceful.

His proposed Bill takes no consideration for the mental well-being of victims and their families.

Instead, it offers a reward to killers who simply have to pretend they are sorry for what they did.

The legacy of the Troubles is a cancer that needs to be dealt with properly.

It should not be treated with half measures, and it should be victim focused.

I can accept it is unlikely I will see justice for my brother John’s 1988 murder in my family ice-cream parlour. That is something I have to reluctantly live with.

But I haven’t spent almost 34 years trying to find any glimmer of justice or the truth for Mr Heaton-Harris to callously sweep away all hope under his blood-stained amnesty rug. Hope should never be taken away from victims.

This proposed odious and cancerous Northern Ireland Troubles Legacy and Reconciliation Bill has no place in a supposedly caring, civilised society.

It needs to be removed completely.

If not, that cancerous legacy will continue to fester and grow and will never heal and not provide any potential for reconciliation and a peaceful future for all our children and grandchildren which is something I want more than anything.

George Larmour is the author of ‘They Killed the Ice Cream Man’.