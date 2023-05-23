Those behind ‘far right’ asylum seeker protests on north coast ‘represent nobody’ says councillor

The protest resulted in one arrest on Sunday.

Those behind a protest against asylum seekers at which a flag bearing the insignia of the far-right National Front was unveiled “represent nobody”, a newly-elected councillor has said.

The protest – during which former National Front leader in Northern Ireland Mark Brown (36) was arrested – took place on Sunday in Portrush, with a counter-protest by left-wing activists also taking place in the centre of the town.

A National Front flag was erected in front of the war memorial on Kerr Street as protestors gathered to criticise the potential future accommodation of asylum seekers in a nearby hotel.

Protestors held a Union flag during the demonstration alongside a banner displaying the slogans ‘Keep our children safe’ and ‘Close the migrant hotels now’.

Newly-elected Alliance councillor Peter McCully

Newly-elected Alliance councillor for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Richard Stewart said the protest had been accompanied by a social media campaign that featured posts “inciting violence”.

“This protest was organised on social media, complete with horrifying racist, transphobic, xenophobic and homophobic posts, along with posts inciting violence,” said Mr Stewart.

“The vast majority of people in Portrush and on the north coast utterly condemn this rhetoric and protest, which saw many people hiding behind balaclavas while scaring passers-by and displaying far-right imagery. They represent nobody except an extremely small minority.”

Fellow Alliance councillor Peter McCully said all political representatives should call for an end to the protests.

"The north coast is an open and welcoming place, where those seeking asylum have made their home, showcasing diversity as a strength and rejecting racism, fascism and violence. It is deeply disappointing to see many of the usual tropes about refugees bandied about by some,” he said.

“Protests such as these do nothing but cause intimidation and fear to those seeking to make Northern Ireland their home and create a better life for themselves after going through horrors in order to come here in the first place.”

East Londonderry MLA Caoimhe Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA for East Londonderry Caoimhe Archibald said there was “no place” for racist displays in society.

"There is no place for racism or racist displays in our society and any occurrence should be condemned,” she said.

“Those engaged in protest with racist displays do not represent the vast majority of people of Portrush or the north coast.

"We want to create a safe, welcoming, and inclusive society for all, including those seeking asylum and refuge.”