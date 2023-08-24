Those pushing for Framework change within Stormont return are ‘peddling deception’ says TUV

Leader Jim Allister said Stormont would have “no say” over UK/EU negotiations.

Politicians claiming change to the Windsor Framework can be brought about from within a Stormont government are “peddling deception”, TUV leader Jim Allister has said.

The comments come after Minister of State for NI Steve Baker said improvements could be made to the agreement between the UK and EU from within a restored Executive.

"The best future available to people is to restore the Executive, make the most of the Windsor Framework and yes, propose improvements if people need to, but make the most of it,” Mr Baker told Cool FM.

Mr Allister said any unionist “foolish enough” to return to Stormont on the current terms would be “assisting the dismantling of the very Union they claim to profess”.

"If Steve Baker’s adjuration of fidelity to the Windsor Whitewash represents HMG’s definitive position - and it probably does - then, for any principled unionist, Stormont is dead, and so it ought to be, because to operate it now is to implement the Union-dismantling Protocol in all its parts,” he said.

"As for the disingenuous pretence that from within Stormont change could be wrought, such is so threadbare as to not even amount to a figleaf."

The North Antrim MLA also hit out at Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie and suggested a “Sinn Féin veto” would guarantee a lack of reform on the Windsor Framework.

"Anyone tempted to listen to Doug Beattie disseminating such nonsense just needs to remember two critical realities: the Sinn Féin veto (aided by the other Protocol fanatics in Alliance) will guarantee no Protocol diluting proposals will ever emerge from Stormont, the ‘rigorous implementers’ will see to that; and Stormont itself has no say over U.K./EU negotiations, either now or in 2025,” he said.

“Thus, those who pretend change can be secured from within Stormont are peddling deception exceeded only by their disavowal of the solemn pledge of all Unionist leaders on 28 September 2021.

Steve Baker

“It is only by staying out of Stormont that it affords any leverage, but even if it didn’t, going in is impossible, surely, for any unionist who recognises the Protocol for the Union-dismantling instrument it is.

"There is nothing impossible about the sovereign government of the UK exercising sovereignty over its own territory.”

In the previous interview, Mr Baker said he and Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris maintained their optimism over a Stormont return, but conceded it was unlikely.

"The reality is that the Windsor Framework wasn’t able to bring the DUP straight back,” he said.

"It really is in their hands and we can’t keep going to and fro. The ball is in both our courts; the government and the DUP.

"We continue to talk to all parties, but really, in the end, in a democracy as we saw throughout the whole process, painful as it was leaving the EU, in the end it’s in the hand of electors.

"If electors, unionist electors want the Executive back they do need to say to their elected representatives that is what they demand.”