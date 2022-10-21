Three main contenders for the Tory leadership and what their appointment could mean for NI

The race is on to decide who will replace Prime Minister Liz Truss in Number Ten

After Liz Truss’s record-breaking 44 days as Prime Minister, another leadership election is set to take place to decide who becomes the new Conservative leader.

Would-be candidates need at least 100 nominations from fellow Tory MPs, of which there are 357, to get on the ballot, meaning no more than three of them will be able to stand.

With only Penny Mordaunt definitely in the running - we look at both her record and the two other likely contenders and the odds betting sites such as Paddy Power are placing on who could be the next Prime Minister..

Read more I fear the return of chaotic Boris, but at least that lettuce beat Truss

Rishi Sunak

Betting odds: 4/5

Rishi Sunak is tipped for top job. Photo: Justin Tallis

Liz Truss’s prime competitor earlier this year for the top job is currently the firm favourite.

After only becoming an MP in 2015, Sunak soon rose to the role of Chancellor of the Exchequer by February 2020.

During the campaign, Sunak warned that his rival’s tax plans would damage the economy — but his message failed to appeal to party members and he lost by 21,000 votes.

If made Prime Minister, previously he pledged to help restore the Assembly in NI and promised to reopen negotiations with the EU to “fix” the Northern Ireland Protocol — despite previously airing reservations on the Bill over the fear of starting a trade war with the EU.

He has now received the backing of former Northern Ireland Secretary of State Julian Smith.

Boris Johnson

Betting odds: 11/8

Boris Johnson left No 10 in September

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks set to join the race, to reclaim his previous role. It’s thought he’s flown back from a Caribbean holiday to address the challenge.

He has already received much backing from Tory colleagues despite his resignation earlier this year following a mass revolt within the party.

However, he still has allies both in Parliament and the party membership in general.

Before he resigned, Johnson took the highly controversial decision to introduce the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which will scrap certain parts of the post-Brexit mechanism without consulting the EU, which is now working its way through the House of Lords.

Perhaps those in favour of the Bill would be pleased to see him return to finish what he started.

Penny Mordaunt

Betting odds: 15/2

Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt has also put her hat in the ring.

Conservative Commons leader Penny Mordaunt has officially entered the race in a bid to take on the challenge of Prime Minister after already briefly stepping into the role earlier this week to fill in for Truss during an urgent question in Parliament.

She stood in the last contest — and secured strong support from her fellow MPs — but just missed out on making it to the final two.

The former Defence Secretary previously spoke of the “unique disadvantages” Northern Ireland was suffering because of the protocol and the disruption to years of trade with Great Britain.

She might be just as keen as Johnson and Truss to see the Bill through to completion in order to get the Assembly here back up and running.

She also previously spoke out against the treatment of Army veterans facing prosecution over their actions in Northern Ireland, which may prove popular with some here.