Three police officers hospitalised following 'disgraceful attack' at Belfast bonfire removal

A bonfire is lit in the Distillery Street area of west Belfast where 26 officers were injured on August 8th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police have revealed the level of injuries suffered by officers during an internment bonfire removal in west Belfast on Saturday.

In total 29 officers suffered injuries as they supported contractors in removing bonfire wood in the Distillery Street area.

Three police officers required hospital treatment after they were targeted with petrol bombs, heavy masonry and heavy objects including a vehicle brake disc.

Several other officers received medical treatment for a range of injuries including concussion and head, neck and back injuries.

Riot Police and contractors remove wood for a bonfire in the Distillery Street area of west Belfast on August 8th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police confirmed all officers have now been discharged from hospital.

Police Federation chair Mark Lindsay said that officers had received "quite serious injuries".

He told the BBC that he was aware of one officer suffering potentially two broken vertebrate.

"Those could be career ending injuries," he said.

"They could be life-changing injuries."

Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan provides an update to media following disorder at Distillery Street, Belfast on August 9th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

At a police press conference on Sunday afternoon PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Assistant Mark McEwan said police had been working very closely with partners over the last number of weeks "to deliver for the community and support them".

The Assistant Chief Constable told the Belfast Telegraph that police would be looking to make arrests "very soon".

“We had evidence gathering tactics deployed yesterday and we will identify the people involved and bring them to justice," he said.

He told the media that communities had made it clear they do want internment bonfires in their area.

The Assistant Chief Constable said police had been working with a number of groups to tackle community concerns including the Department for Justice, Department for Infrastructure, Department for Communities as well as partners in housing, education and health.

Police protect contractors as they remove wood for a bonfire in the Divis area of west Belfast

He said as part of this work police had supported and protected contractors in removing bonfire material at various sites across Belfast "on numerous occasions over the last couple of weeks".

Assistant Chief Constable McEwan told those gathered that the vast majority of operations had passed off without incident.

However that all changed during the incident at Distillery Street on Saturday.

"This disgraceful attack on officers that were simply doing their job and serving the community cannot be tolerated. I would ask anyone with information to come forward to us by phoning 101," he said.

"I would like to thank community representatives and our partners for their ongoing support and we will continue to serve our communities and make progress on these issues."

Police protect contractors as they remove wood for a bonfire in the Divis area of west Belfast

Justice Minister Naomi Long said she had liaised with Chief Constable Simon Byrne in the wake of the attacks on police.

“I unreservedly condemn this violence. It is utterly intolerable that police officers have been targeted in this way. My thoughts are with those who have been injured," the Alliance Party leader said.

“The multiagency approach adopted in response to public concerns over bonfires, including community engagement with residents and elected representatives, allowed the vast majority of contentious bonfires to be removed or significantly reduced in scale without incident. Clearly and regrettably, however, there are still some determined to orchestrate violence in order to draw the police into conflict.

“The PSNI perform a critical role at the heart of our society and are committed to keeping people and communities safe."

NI Secretary Brandon Lewis praised the work of the PSNI.

"The disregard shown by these individuals against their own community is in stark contrast to the work of the PSNI, who work tirelessly to keep people safe," he said.

"The actions of those responsible are rejected by all who wish to build a peaceful and prosperous Northern Ireland."

DUP Policing Board member Mervyn Storey said the violence was disgraceful and those behind it "need to feel the full force of the law".

"It was orchestrated and those throwing the stones and petrol bombs were following orders," the North Antrim MLA said. "The tactics adopted by the police require serious examination when 29 officers lie injured and not a single arrest has been made serious questions need to be asked. There would need to be arrests and hefty sentences following.

"I told the Chief Constable that community was outraged to see their public servants standing in line absorbing wave after wave of violence.”

UUP MLA Doug Beattie described the scenes in west Belfast as "horrific".

“We as a society should be asking ourselves where does this end? What can be done to send out a clear message that this is not acceptable? If 29 police officers were injured in one night of violence in any other part of the United Kingdom, there would be uproar," he said.

“It is now time these wanton acts of violence, included attempted murder, received the full force of the law with sentences befitting the crime."

The bonfire in the Distillery Street area was rebuilt after police left the scene and lit as planned on Saturday night.

Assistant Chief Constable McEwan said police made no attempt to remove the material a second time.

"It was very small in scale, there was a small number of people at it," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“We saw a huge reduction in what we have seen in previous years and in terms of keeping people safe a much more successful outcome.”

Bonfires are being gathered across Northern Ireland to mark the anniversary of internment later this month.