Three week deadline to solve Northern Ireland Protocol row ahead of fresh Stormont elections: reports

There is a three-week deadline to strike a deal to solve the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol, according to sources close to the negotiations.

According to The Times, the deadline for any agreement would be October 28, also coinciding with the date the Secretary of State is legally obliged to call fresh Stormont elections if the power sharing institutions have not been re-established.

However, one government source speaking to the newspaper said despite the signs of optimism and positive briefing that negotiations are going well, neither side has fully explored “where the red lines are”.

That source claimed despite the “much better mood music” between the UK and Brussels, there is still no sign of any trade-offs being agreed.

A DUP source was also quoted by the newspaper warning that unionism was “united in opposing the protocol” and “another election would see that demonstrated at the polls”.

The DUP is blocking the functioning of the power sharing institutions in Belfast as part of its protest against arrangements that have created barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Political opponents have heavily criticised the DUP boycott, insisting it is hampering efforts to support families struggling amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The DUP says the economic border between Great Britain and Northern Ireland is exacerbating the inflation crisis and underlines the need for action.

The UK Government has vowed to secure changes to the protocol, either by way of a negotiated compromise with the EU or through proposed domestic legislation that would empower ministers to scrap the arrangements without the approval of Brussels.

There are concerns the latter approach - the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill - could spark a trade war with the EU.

However, relations between the UK and EU appear to have improved since Liz Truss became Prime Minister and both London and Brussels have been talking up the potential for striking a deal through a fresh round of negotiations.

Speaking at the DUP conference in Belfast on Saturday leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told delegates that changes must be secured to the protocol, either through renewed talks with the EU or by unilateral action at Westminster.

"The issue of which route is travelled - whether the talks with the EU are successful or whether the Protocol Bill at Westminster becomes law - is not actually the dominant question," he said. "For us what is important is the destination reached.

"So let me be clear - either the Prime Minister delivers the provisions of the Protocol Bill by legislation or by negotiation and ensures that our place in the United Kingdom is restored or there will be no basis to re-enter Stormont.”