Tinkering with NI’s funding formula could see new revenue-raising measures foisted on us: Sir Reg Empey

A former UUP leader has warned against seeking to change the complex formula which decides how much funding Northern Ireland receives from Westminster.

Sir Reg Empey warned the region could ‘lose out big time’ if the Treasury re-assesses the Barnett formula.

He warned any change could open a Pandora’s box to a whole host of new revenue-raising measures being foisted on Northern Ireland.

The Barnett formula is a system of grants which dictates the level of public spending in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

When the Government decides to spend more or less on things such as health and education in England, the formula decides how much money the other nations receive.

It is named after the former Labour Chief Secretary to the Treasury Joel Barnett, who devised it in the late 1970s.

Earlier this year, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the Barnett formula was ‘failing Northern Ireland’. He said the current arrangement did not take account of need.

Sir Reg said: “Currently, as Northern Ireland has 3% of the UK population we get 3% of national resources. There are also many additional pots of money including social security, which is needs-based, and things like city deals and other schemes.”

Sir Reg said previous Executives had carried out work on comparing the Barnett formula to a needs-based system, which had raised concerns about tinkering with the process.

“This was done for exactly the same reason as now; how could we maximise the amount of money to pay for health, schools, infrastructure etc.

“Even though those studies will be well out of date they did highlight some startling figures. While we argued that our health needs were greater and needed more resources, which the studies endorsed, they also showed that proportionately, we were spending far more on trade and industry and other areas of public expenditure.

“While all options should be on the table, I urge caution on a dash for needs-based funding.”

Sir Reg said this could open the door to all sorts of regional variations.

He added: “It’s not that long ago that Treasury sources were pushing the idea of regional pay and regional benefits – if that were the case Northern Ireland would lose out big time.

“The Treasury might also insist on introducing other charges to equate with England. These could include water and prescription charges and household taxes which are much higher in England.”

He added: “As a former Minister who has been involved in these arguments before, I don’t believe we should open the door to the Treasury forcing more revenue-raising measures on our population. We could open a Pandora’s box of issues if this is not thought through.

“The studies that have been done should be dusted-down and looked at again, and while out of date, some of the patterns of spending may still apply.

"Look at the mess an ill-thought through Brexit has left for Northern Ireland.

“We can’t afford an ill-thought-out new funding formula without doing our homework first.”