Tom Elliott urges rethink on unionist unity after loss in Fermanagh and South Tyrone

Defeated UUP candidate in call for long-term strategy

A losing candidate who came within a hair's breadth of unseating a Sinn Fein MP has questioned whether unionist unity is actually the best strategy for winning elections.

Tom Elliott came within 57 votes of defeating the incumbent Sinn Fein MP in Fermanagh and South Tyrone, thanks to a deal with the DUP that saw Arlene Foster's party stand aside to give him a free run against Michelle Gildernew.

"Obviously, it wasn't a good night for unionism," he said.

"There needs to be a review of how unionists do things. The main aspect is that they need to look at a strategy as opposed to just short-term actions."

The UUP's Mr Elliott took the seat from Ms Gildernew in 2015 with a majority of just 530.

She took it back two years later, with a majority of 875.

Ms Gildernew had beaten a unionist unity candidate by a mere four votes in 2010.

Despite this year's 'pan-unionist' pact, Mr Elliott failed again in his bid to return to Westminster. That has led him to rethink his view on the value of electoral pacts.

"Those arrangements can work in certain areas, but overall, I think unionism needs to be more strategic and work on a long-term strategy as opposed to just having short-term tactics," he said.

"Rather than just looking to the next election, Unionists need to look at where they plan to be in the next five to 10 years.

"I think that is very important at the moment."

But he rejected the idea that the UUP, DUP and TUV should combine to form one party.

"I'm not so sure a single unionist party would do anything at the moment," he said.

"A lot of the votes are leaching to the Alliance Party - and if you have a single unionist party, where does that single unionist party set itself to challenge the Alliance?

"So I'm not so sure that is the answer - but it's obviously something that could be looked at in a wider review on a strategic approach.

"But at this start, I don't see a single unionist party as being the best option for unionism."

On the wider UK result, Mr Elliott said: "Obviously Boris will do what he wants now.

"He's got the mandate, he's got the numbers."

As to whether he felt Mr Johnson's thumping victory was a good outcome for Northern Ireland , the Fermanagh MLA said: "I'm not so sure that Northern Ireland is Boris's number one priority. He's generally more concerned about English nationalism than he is about unionism.

"Certainly, that is a threat.

"I don't know whether it is the biggest threat - but it is certainly one of the biggest threats to unionism."