Tony Blair admits IRA ‘on-the-runs’ issue ‘should have been handled better’

Former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair has again defended his Government's controversial "on-the-runs" scheme for IRA fugitives – but admitted that it "could have and should have been handled better" in retrospect.

Appearing before a Westminster committee, he also denied that it had been a "backroom deal".

The scheme, set up in 1999 in the wake of the Good Friday Agreement, saw more than 200 IRA members - for whom it was deemed there was not enough evidence to form a prosecution - sent letters informing them they were no longer wanted by police.

Giving evidence to the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee on Thursday, the former Labour leader was questioned by DUP MP Carla Lockhart over the "fairness" of the scheme, in relation to the families of IRA victims and survivors.

"The problem with the on-the-runs was very simple," Sir Tony said.

"You may agree with it or not agree with it, but in the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement we were essentially releasing people who had been convicted [of paramilitary offences]. So these were people who had actually been convicted of acts of terrorism.

"Then over time this issue grew as to what do you do with these people who had not been convicted, but might be.

"They were in two categories: the ones who the police thought there was insufficient evidence to charge, and the ones for whom there would be sufficient evidence.

"So what we tried to do was deal with the people that the police thought there wasn't enough evidence to charge them. It would be irrational if we were going after those people, when we had actually released people who had been convicted of terrorism. That's what we were trying to resolve. Again, it was a very difficult situation, but we did the best we could with it."

He later added that, in retrospect, the on-the-runs issue "could have and should have been handled better".

The former PM also pushed back on assertions the scheme was a "backroom deal", stressing that it had been mentioned in answers to parliamentary questions at the time.

"We were pretty open about it and it was a problem we had to deal with... The most difficult conversations I had with people throughout the whole of the process were with the victims of the Troubles," Sir Tony said.

"These were decent people, members of their families were killed or maimed by terrorists, and we were letting [the terrorists] out of prison. It's a very hard conversation to have. I can and I did justify it by saying we needed to do this for the peace process in order to give people a better future in Northern Ireland.

"Some 3,500 people or more died in the Troubles and we wanted to make sure there were no more deaths. But I agree that there is an element of compromise there that is morally uncomfortable. There's no way out of that."

In 2015, the former PM said sending an on-the-run letter to IRA man John Downey was a "mistake". Downey was charged with carrying out the 1982 Hyde Park bombing that killed four soldier. The prosecution collapsed after it emerged he had received such a letter.