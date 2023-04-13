Tony Blair to join George Mitchell in marking Good Friday Agreement anniversary at Queen’s University

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair will take part in Good Friday Agreement events at Queen's University (PA)

Tony Blair will join former US senator George Mitchell at an event marking the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement at Queen’s University next week.

The former Prime Minister has been announced as part of the three-day conference which is also set to include events including former US Secretary and current Queen’s Chancellor Hillary Rodham Clinton.

It comes as key Agreement negotiator Senator Mitchell was confirmed to be visiting Belfast last week, despite ongoing cancer treatment.

Mr Blair’s wife Cherie Blair will also attend the conference and contribute to a Women in Business event.

Queen’s University’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Ian Greer said the appearance from both Mr Blair and Mr Mitchell is a “major coup” for the educational institute.

“It is another major coup to have secured two more of the key architects in achieving the peace that we continue to enjoy for the Agreement 25 conference," he said.

“Senator Mitchell has expressed his immense attachment for Northern Ireland and his return will be an emotional visit for many of us. We will have the honour of unveiling a bust in his honour in the grounds of the university which will further cement the great relationship Senator Mitchell has had with Queen’s University.”

US Senator George Mitchell, Prime Minister Tony Blair and Taoiseach Bertie Ahern played crucial roles. Photo: Niall Carson/PA — © PA

Queen’s University missed out on a visit from President Joe Biden, who instead held his keynote speech at Ulster University during his brief visit to Northern Ireland.

Mr Blair was instrumental in the Good Friday Agreement talks alongside his Irish counterpart former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern.

Earlier this month, he said the Agreement “should be reviewed over time” but said any review had to come from compromise and that “the distrust is still there.”

“We also welcome Tony Blair who will contribute to the Guaranteeing Peace - The Guarantors section of our conference" added Professor Greer.

“Joining former US President William J. Clinton and former Taoiseach of Ireland Bertie Ahern, he will reflect on the magnitude of the agreement, how it was reached and the impact it has had on Northern Ireland.”